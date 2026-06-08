Plaid Cymru MS made the subject of a ‘Disinformation Alert’ in trans rights row

Martin Shipton

A gender critical women’s group has issued a “Disinformation Alert” after a Plaid Cymru MS posted a video in which she suggested that guidance from an equality watchdog would increase discrimination against people who identify as trans.

In the video Sarah Rees, who represents Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg, declares that she is a trans ally and a feminist. Sitting on a bench in a park with a rainbow backing and wearing multi-coloured trainers, she states: “Trans rights are human rights. That’s not up for debate. From the solidarity shown by the lesbians and gays during the miners’ strike to the way we celebrate Pride today, Wales has a proud history of standing together in solidarity.

“The EHRC [Equality and Human Rights Commission] Code has left LGBTQ+ people feeling singled out and targeted. It doesn’t just affect toilets or refuges, like the media would have you assume. It restricts access to housing, health care and social care.

“Together we can take a stand and stop our communities being pitted against each other. We can protect women’s safety and make sure that trans people have access to vital services. As a Plaid Cymru Senedd Member and a feminist, I will always stand up for LGBTQ+ communities. Because the rights of trans and non-binary people should always be non-negotiable.”

The Women’s Rights Network responded with a post on X beneath a headline reading “Disinformation Alert”, stating: “This is simply untrue and is scaremongering from Sarah Rees of Plaid Cymru.

🚨 DISINFORMATION ALERT 🚨 This 👇 is simply untrue and is scaremongering from Sarah Rees MS of @Plaid_Cymru. The EHRC Code restricting opportunities to housing, healthcare and social care???

It’s just as well that Senedd Bill to make lying in office isn’t coming into play for… pic.twitter.com/KqwAYcGPnP — Wales-Women’s Rights Network 💜🤍💚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WRNWales) June 7, 2026

“The EHRC Code restricting opportunities to housing, healthcare and social care??? It’s just as well that the Senedd Bill to make lying in office [an offence] isn’t coming into play for a few more years.

“And to help out Sarah Rees MS (such a ‘feminist’ that she advocates than women can’t have private spaces free of men), here’s the sections of the EHRC Code. Brush up, Plaid Cymru.”

The Code states: “Discrimination, harassment and victimisation in most areas of activity is unlawful under the Act, subject to certain exceptions. These areas of activity include: employment and other areas of work; education; housing; the provision of services; the exercise of public functions; membership of associations.”

Cathy Larkman of the Women’s Rights Network posted a further message which stated: “The sooner that Plaid Cymru and Rhun ap Iorwerth get expert input on the Supreme Court judgement [which defined women as biolgical women], the EHRC Code, the Equality Act and the Workplace Regs, the better. It’s toe curling watching their MSs make fools of themselves with their ignorance. Embarrassing for Wales.”

We sent Ms Rees a series of questions:

* How do you respond to what [the Women’s Rights Network are] saying?

* Do you accept that you went too far in claiming that the Code enables discrimination against trans people on the grounds of housing etc?

* What is your view of the Code itself?

* What’s your position on the view that only “biological women” should have the right to single sex women’s spaces and services?

*Do you think the Welsh Government should ignore last year’s Supreme Court judgement and be prepared to spend public money defending such a position in court, if sued for alleged non-compliance?

‘Trap’

She did not answer the questions directly, but responded with a statement that said: “We should not fall into the trap of pitting vulnerable groups against each other; we can and must protect women’s safety without denying trans people access to vital services or pushing them out of public life.

“I’m proud to be a feminist and a trans ally, as well as being an MS when our nation elected a Plaid Cymru Government with a manifesto committed to protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people and ensuring everyone can live free from prejudice, intolerance and hate.”

Ms Rees also tabled a Statement of Opinion at the Senedd which states: “This Senedd:

1. Notes the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s updated draft Code of Practice.

2. Expresses solidarity with trans people and rejects efforts to turn their identities into a divisive culture war.

3. Whilst not a devolved matter, believes there are shortcomings in the practical application of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

4. Recognises the Welsh Government’s legal obligations and lack of legislative competence over matters covered by the judgment.

5. Commits to working with providers on the implications of the judgment and supporting person-led community services.

6. Supports the Welsh Government’s commitment to protecting LGBTQ+ rights and ensuring everyone lives free from fear, prejudice, intolerance and hate.”