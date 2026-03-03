Plaid Cymru MS outlines party’s vision for Culture and Sport at Spring Conference

The Plaid Cymru Conference heard last week that culture, the arts, and sport would be central to a Plaid Cymru Government should it win the upcoming Senedd election.

Addressing delegates, Plaid Cymru’s Spokesperson for Finance, Welsh Language and Culture Heledd Fychan MS said: “Culture is not something nice to have. It is the backbone of our identity as a nation.”

This was the key message in her speech to the Conference last Friday (27 February) where she outlined Plaid Cymru’s vision for Culture and Sport.

Ms Fychan said: “For far too long, our cultural and sporting sectors have been held back by short‑term thinking, inadequate funding, and a lack of political leadership. Talented people and innovative organisations are doing incredible work — but they are doing it despite the political leaderships not because of it.”

Whilst emphasising that Plaid Cymru have always believed in the power of culture and sport to strengthen our nation, she insisted that believing isn’t enough and shared what a Plaid Cymru government’s three main commitments would be for culture and sport.

“First, we will introduce a new strategy for culture — a long-term strategy that covers the creative industries and Welsh heritage. A strategy drawn up not in an office in Cardiff Bay but with communities, artists, cultural workers, and organisations throughout Wales.

“Secondly, we will strengthen the support for sport and physical activity. We also know the positive impact of sport on physical and mental health, and we will therefore ensure that we strengthen the relationship between sport and the health service as part of a preventive agenda.

“Thirdly, we will ensure that Wales takes full advantage when major events come to Wales, such as the Tour de France, or why our national teams shine on international stages. Long-term endowment plans are needed. And in this regard, our current government has been weak with one official admitting recently that they tend to think about a dowry after an event has happened. It says it all about the leadership of the Labour Party in Wales, or rather, the lack of leadership.”

Described as the “lifeblood of Wales”, culture features heavily in Plaid Cymru’s plan for the first 100 days of government should it win the Senedd election on 7 May.

The plan for the first 100 days sets out specific actions on Culture, Lifelong Sport and Physical Activity, Welsh Language: Early years and education; Strengthening Welsh as a community language and Welsh Language Standards.

You can find Plaid Cymru’s plan for the first 100 days of government here.