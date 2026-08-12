Plaid Cymru MS welcomes support from transport expert over town’s £33m ‘glass monstrosity’

Stephen Price

Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Lindsay Whittle has welcomed comments from a highly regarded transport expert questioning the need for a new £33m transport interchange in Caerphilly.

In his blog, Professor Mark Barry said that while Caerphilly station was tired and lacking some basic facilities he asked whether it needed a £33m revamp.

The Plaid Cymru MS, who represents Blaenau Gwent, Caerffili and Rhymni, is a long standing opponent of the development in Caerphilly which, he says, is not needed and is calling for an urgent rethink by Transport for Wales and has urged ministers to review the proposed scheme

The Senedd Member is also strongly opposed to the demolition of a historic ticket office as part of the £33m scheme.

Lindsay Whittle, who opposes demolition of the existing Victorian ticket office as part of the development said: “I understand officials say it’s not unique. I beg to disagree. I recently posted a social media post and that has attracted 81,000 views, and hundreds of supportive comments. Quite frankly, the whole town is outraged.

“The ticket office is unique now as so many others have been demolished. We have lost a school that was built in the late 1800s, our old police station, a number of old banks, a cobblers shop from the 1700s and the old Clive Hotel, a magnificent building.

“This is the last of the 100 year old buildings with the exception of Caerphilly Castle, a chapel and the old Courthouse.

“If we as a market town are to attract visitors to the new development using public money at Caerffili castle then the most off-putting impression of a glass monstrosity of a design will turn people away.”

In his blog transport expert Professor Mark Barry questioned the need for a £33m transport interchange in Caerphilly.

He wrote: “Recent comments and statements from Lindsay Whittle MS really brought this home to me – and I think he is mostly right re: Caerphilly Station. Plans are now well advanced for a £33m demolition and rebuild of Caerphilly station which handles circa 630k passengers per year (Cardiff Central 12.5m, Queen St 2m, Cathays 930k, Pontypridd 780k). This investment will deliver a high-quality statement project that brings together metro rail, bus, active travel with hopefully further urban regeneration in the town.

“But £33m is a lot of money – and what problem are we solving here? Do we need to completely demolish the original Victorian station building? Could we secure the majority (if not all) of the benefits with a smaller investment? More relevant perhaps, are there other more important regional projects that are deserving of that kind of funding?

“I had, like many, just thought yes, this is a good scheme and merits the investment. However, let’s look at Caerphilly station; it’s a classic Victorian build, with 6tph into Cardiff and rather rare in Wales, already has an adjacent and integrated bus station served with feeder buses from the wider locality.

“Yes, it is tired and lacking some basic modern station facilities, but does it really need a £33m rebuild that would obliterate the original station building. Is there not a more human scale intervention that enhances the existing Victorian station and improves accessibility, integration, facilities, wayfinding, provides new toilets, café, etc.

“For example, what might £10m do to that station instead….and what else could we do with £23m elsewhere in the region.”

Lindsay Whittle, who has urged people to oppose the proposals for Caerphilly Transport Interchange Plan by Transport for Wales, previously said: “I’m a long standing opponent to the destruction of the ticket office and to the building of a new train station which, frankly, the town doesn’t need.

“The train service has vastly improved and a new station is a very low priority in my mind.

“At a time when public services are cut to the bone this is the last thing Caerphilly needs. It will not attract tourists here.

“The powers that be are trying to convince us that tourists will be attracted to Caerphilly by this station. They won’t come to see a glass train station. It’s not like they are viewing Grand Central Station in New York or St Pancras Station in London which does attract tourists.

“People are coming to Caerphilly Castle anyway. This is something not needed by the people of Caerphilly. A new train station would be a waste of £33m of taxpayers’ money. This is people’s money after all.”

Lindsay Whittle said that he also had concerns about the safety impact of the demolition of the old ticket office because it sits on a bridge over the main Rhymney Valley rail line.

He argued that it was vital to preserve the town’s historic buildings by enhancing what is left. “Caerphilly people have made it clear in the past that they want to save our prominent old buildings to remember our heritage.

“A new build is not in keeping with a 750-year-old castle. It will also have an extremely negative impact on the environment. There is, of course, also room for new and exciting new buildings but not at the expense of a building over 100 years old.”

Detailed designs for a new bus and rail “interchange” station were unveiled following a public consultation back in November 2023, showing how Caerphilly’s current bus and railway station buildings will be demolished to make way for a modern replacement.

Passengers arriving at the new-look Caerphilly station will be “seamlessly” connected to the public transport network via “efficient and effortless journeys”, according to the plans.

Following the consultation, Caerphilly County Borough Council is now seeking planning permission for the new “integrated and accessible” transport hub linking rail, bus, and taxi services, as well as walking and cycling routes.

Investment

It hopes the new station, alongside wider investment in the region’s public transport network and other local projects within the council’s 2035 Masterplan, will bring “new opportunities and prosperity to the town”.

According to a design statement submitted by Grimshaw Architects on behalf of the council, the current stations “lack a clear identity” and are “neither intuitive nor accessible”.

Several issues with the current buildings “strengthen” the case for their demolition and replacement, the report noted.

They include supporting girders in a “very poor” condition, as well as problems with damp and leaks in the station buildings.

Redeveloping the station offers “a rare opportunity in time to address the deteriorating condition of these existing structures”, whereas keeping the old buildings could lead to “significant disruption” in the future if they had to be replaced or repaired.

The new station will boast a “striking” roof canopy with “green” sections for plant life, and its designers have “taken inspiration from the tiered concentric defences” of Caerphilly Castle.

The main entrance of the new station – at the north – will include public toilets, retail units and a ticket office.

The project will build on the recommendations of Lord Terry Burns, who led the recent South East Wales Transport Commission tasked with improving the region’s travel network.

In the commission’s final recommendations, Lord Burns said: “As a general rule, all stations should be designed for swift and simple interchange between rail, bus, cycling and walking.”

“This will greatly increase the population that can be served by each station,” he added. “The facilities and transport services necessary for swift and simple interchange include high levels of secure and convenient cycle parking and – wherever possible – a ‘cheek to cheek’ interface between bus and train.”

The proposed new bus station at the Caerphilly interchange will include an extended twelfth bus stand for rail replacement services.

Its design will address “the poor customer experience, pinch points and congestion associated with the existing bus station”, according to the plans.

Each bus stand will feature “signage with large numbers and bay-specific departure screens”, making getting on the wrong bus by mistake “a thing of the past”.

The application for planning permission for the new interchange can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0771/FULL.

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