Plaid Cymru MSs calls on UK Government to review plans for long-awaited rail reopening

Nation.Cymru staff

Plaid Cymru Senedd Members have called on the UK Government to rethink plans for a long-awaited rail line reopening.

Senedd Members for Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni have written to the UK Government making the case for reopening the Ebbw Vale branch rail line/Abertillery Spur.

Delyth Jewell MS, Lindsay Whittle MS and Niamh Salkeld MS have written to rail minister Lord Hendy making the case for reopening the Ebbw Vale branch line / Abertillery spur, which is the responsibility of Network Rail and the UK Government.

The move comes following a meeting with campaigners over the summer.

Lindsay Whittle MS said: “The Welsh Government submitted proposals for Abertillery to the last UK Government’s Restoring your Railway Fund, which was announced in 2020.

“There are long standing aspirations to re-connect Abertillery to the rail network. Several studies and design work has been undertaken since the Ebbw Vale line was reopened to passenger services in 2008, by a Plaid Cymru Transport Minister. At the time this was identified as potential future phase.

“The most recent development work was undertaken by Transport for Wales in 2023/4 for the local council, following works to introduce the Ebbw Vale to Newport services, with a view to bidding for ‘Restoring Your Railway’ funding. However, this funding was withdrawn by the UK government in July 2024.”

Community held back

Niamh Salkeld MS commented:“Abertillery is a prime example of a community being held back by the UK Government’s chronic underinvestment in Wales’ rail infrastructure.

“The Ebbw Vale branch is owned and maintained by Network Rail. If this project was realised it would begin to address the money for rail projects that my constituents, and Wales as a whole has missed out on, compared to other parts of the UK.”

Delyth Jewell MS added: “The Senedd has discussed the reopening of the Abertillery spur many times in the past, with Members of different parties raising the issue.

“Undoubtedly, this would benefit our constituents and take pressure off roads locally. The new Prime Minister in his meeting with the First Minister of Wales, Rhun ap Iorwerth, in Glasgow discussed their shared ambition for growth and investment to reach every part of Wales. We believe this project chimes with these objectives.”

“We are calling for a review of the situation and for the UK Government to look favourably on this scheme.”

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