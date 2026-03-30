Plaid Cymru pitches Senedd election as ‘historic opportunity for change’

Rhun ap Iorwerth has said voters face a “historic opportunity to change Wales for the better” as he prepares to launch his party’s Senedd election campaign in Caerffili.

Speaking ahead of the launch, the Plaid Cymru leader urged voters to “choose hope” at the ballot box on 7 May, framing the contest as a decisive break from more than two decades of Labour-led government.

He said: “On May 7, people will have a historic opportunity to change Wales for the better.

“Labour’s time is up… this campaign will be a straight choice between Plaid Cymru and Reform, between hope and division, between credibility and chaos.”

Plaid will unveil its key election pledges at the campaign event in the constituency it won from Labour in a by-election last October, described by Mr ap Iorwerth as a potential “blueprint for success” across Wales.

He said the party was offering “an ambitious and deliverable plan” to cut NHS waiting times, improve schools, expand childcare and support Welsh businesses.

“Plaid Cymru’s message… is clear — choose hope,” he added. “Given the honour of leading the next government, Plaid Cymru will unleash [Wales’] potential.”

Polls point to two-horse race

The Ynys Môn MSs’ comments come as recent polling suggests a dramatic reshaping of Welsh politics ahead of the election.

A YouGov MRP poll for ITV Cymru Wales published last week indicates Plaid Cymru is on course to emerge as the largest party in the next Senedd, with 43 seats — though still short of an overall majority.

The same poll suggests Reform UK could finish second on 30 seats, marking a significant breakthrough, while Welsh Labour is projected to fall to third place with just 12 seats.

The findings have prompted growing commentary that the election is becoming a two-way contest.

Dr Jac Larner, of Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, said the race to form the next government was now “firmly between” Plaid Cymru and Reform UK.

Plaid has seized on that narrative, arguing it is best placed to lead the next government and prevent Reform from gaining power.

A party spokesperson said Wales faced “a stark choice between two futures”, contrasting Plaid’s plans for public services and the economy with what it described as Reform’s “divisive” politics.

Labour launch

Welsh Labour, led by First Minister Eluned Morgan, is preparing to launch its own manifesto on Monday.

The party has pledged to freeze Welsh rates of income tax if it remains in government, alongside commitments on the cost of living, public transport and childcare.

The First Minister, is expected to say the income tax freeze was part of a focus on tackling the cost of living.

“Today, I make a clear promise to the people of Wales: in the next Senedd term, a Welsh Labour Government will not raise income tax,” Baroness Morgan will say.

“Fairness starts with understanding the pressure families face, but fairness also means action.

“This manifesto delivers real help with the cost of living.

“We will cap single bus fares at £2 across Wales, we will keep the £1 fares for young people and free travel for over-60s, and we will create 20,000 new childcare places, expanding provision from nine months old so families can work and get on.

“Because fairness means making everyday life that little bit easier.”