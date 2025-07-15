Plaid Cymru pledges to cut farming red tape in first 100 days of government

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru has pledged to commission an independent review into the “bureaucratic burden” on the farming sector if the party forms the next Welsh Government in 2026.

Rural Affairs spokesperson, Llyr Gruffydd made the commitment on Tuesday (July 15) ahead of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show.

The last major assessment was the ‘Working Smarter Review’ which published its results in 2012.

It laid out 76 recommendations on how to reduce red tape on the farming sector.

Plaid says that since then, Brexit, new trade deals, increased regulations on Bovine TB, water quality Nitrate Vulnerable Zones, bluetongue movement restrictions, and the new version of the SFS means it’s timely to revisit the “cumulative burden” placed on farmers.

Landmark

Plaid’s promise comes just hours after the Welsh Government unveiled its long anticipated landmark subsidy scheme for farmers.

The Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) will be the primary mechanism through which farm businesses in Wales will be able to apply for farm support from 2026 onwards.

After seven years in the making, the new approach focuses on sustainable food production that responds to the climate and nature emergency.

The controversial scheme sparked protests from farmers last year over its targets for tree cover and the methodology of payments.

Since then Welsh ministers have U-turned on the requirement for farmers to have 10% tree cover on their land in order to qualify for the subsidy.

Universal actions

The Welsh Government says the new policy has been made less complex with fewer administrative requirements.

Ministers have committed £238 million to the scheme for the first year.

This is the equivalent of this year’s budget for the Basic Payment Scheme which is in the process of being phased out.

A “significant budget” will also be provided for optional and collaborative actions.

Plaid says that although the scheme has evolved from its initial form – the Welsh Government’s one year funding pledge is not enough.

Spokesperson for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Llyr Gruffydd said: “As the farming unions and others have rightly pointed out, the scheme is an improvement on the one originally proposed.

“This progress reflects the significant work undertaken by both the agricultural and environmental sectors, and we thank them for their efforts.

“While we welcome the funding commitment of £238 million for the coming year, a one-year pledge is simply not enough.”

Plaid has promised that if the party wins at the next Senedd election, their government would maintain this level of funding in real terms “as an absolute minimum” as part of a multi-annual funding cycle.

Mr Gruffydd said: “That is the only way to provide farmers with the longer term certainty they need.

“Questions remain around the balance of investment across the scheme’s tiers, the structure of the transition period, and the lack of clarity surrounding the long-promised social value payment.

“We trust these issues will be addressed swiftly, because, as ever, the devil will be in the detail.”

Impact

Plaid has also called for an updated economic impact assessment on the SFS as part of the wider suite of information provided.

Mr Gruffydd said: “It’s only right that everyone understands what the impact of these changes will be on the wider rural economy.

“Plaid Cymru understands and supports our farming communities, and that’s why a Plaid Cymru Government in 2026 would pull out all the stops to help the sector thrive and grow.”

‘Generational milestone’

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) broadly welcomed the new SFS describing it as “a generational milestone for Welsh agriculture”.

The Welsh Government says that the scheme, set to begin on 1 January 2026, will play a central role in food security, environmental protection, and maintaining the “distinct cultural heritage and language of rural Wales”.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies said: “This represents a landmark moment for Welsh agriculture, with farmers playing a central role in our food security, environmental protection, and maintaining the distinct cultural heritage and language of rural Wales.

“Our ambition is to see a thriving and confident agriculture industry in Wales, that is built around innovation and growth, to rise to the challenges we face and make most of the opportunities available.

“We hope the majority of farmers join the Scheme to help us realise this ambition. We firmly believe it will provide much needed stability whilst helping farm businesses to be more resilient, productive and sustainable.”

