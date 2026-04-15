Plaid Cymru pledges to make Wales a ‘world leader’ in renewable energy

Plaid Cymru has pledged to make Wales a “world leader” in renewable energy as the party set out its vision for the sector ahead of the Senedd election.

The commitment comes as parties sharpen their policy offers before voters go to the polls on May 7, with Plaid Cymru positioning green energy as a central pillar of its manifesto.

The party said Wales’s natural resources, including wind and tidal power, were not being fully utilised, and argued that greater control and investment could drive both economic and environmental benefits.

Speaking ahead of a visit to a community energy project, Plaid Cymru Senedd candidate Sioned Williams said Wales had “untapped potential” to lead the transition.

She said: “Wales is a nation full of untapped potential – from tidal power to wind energy, Wales’s natural resources could make us a world leader when it comes to the green transition, powered by renewable energy.

“Despite this potential, the failure of governments in London and Cardiff to embrace the endless possibilities of our natural resources means the people of Wales are paying some of the highest energy bills in the UK.

“If elected on May 7, a Plaid Cymru government would make Wales a world leader in renewable energy while also making sure that Wales’s communities benefit from our natural resources.”

The party’s manifesto also includes a commitment to seek the devolution of the Crown Estate, arguing this would allow income from offshore renewable projects to be retained in Wales.

Further proposals include streamlining planning and consent processes for renewable developments and setting a revised target of reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

Polling suggests the issue is likely to resonate with voters. A YouGov survey conducted for Friends of the Earth Cymru found 60% of Welsh adults are worried about climate change, rising to 78% among 16–29-year-olds.

Support for renewable energy was high across all demographics, with 83% expressing a favourable view of solar power, 72% offshore wind and 65% onshore wind. The poll also found strong backing for policies such as improving home energy efficiency (81%) and enabling communities to generate their own energy (75%).

The debate comes as the renewable sector in Wales shows signs of renewed momentum. Five new onshore wind projects and three tidal schemes recently secured contracts through a UK Government auction, with the potential to generate billions of pounds in economic value and thousands of jobs.

Jessica Hooper, director of RenewableUK Cymru, said the results marked “a much needed and very welcome breakthrough” for the sector after years of limited development.

However, she warned that challenges remained, including grid capacity constraints and planning barriers that could limit future growth.

Reform UK has taken a contrasting approach, pledging to “end net zero dogma” and proposing a ban on new onshore wind and solar farms.

The party said energy policy should prioritise “people, jobs, and national resilience”, arguing current targets are being pursued “without regard to cost, reliability, rural impact, or democratic consent”.

Commenting on Plaid Cymru’s pledge to make Wales a ‘world leader’ in renewable energy, Laura Dunn, Senior Associate at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said: “The last energy crisis pushed up costs for households in Wales by an additional £2,285 . With nearly eight in ten Welsh voters saying that that energy costs are the issue causing them to be most concerned about the cost of living, it’s no surprise that energy policy is looming so large over this Senedd election – despite energy being a matter reserved to Westminster.

“If the country is to wean itself off its dependence on imported oil and gas, renewables are undoubtedly a large part of the solution, insulating Welsh consumers from the kind of volatility we’re seeing as a result of the conflict in Iran. Support for renewables is consistently high across all sections of the Welsh public.”