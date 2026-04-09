Plaid Cymru pledges to ‘stop bending to Westminster’s will’ at manifesto launch

Plaid Cymru has vowed to end what it described as Wales “bending to Westminster’s will” as it launched its Senedd election manifesto in Wrexham.

Party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said a Plaid-led government would take a markedly different approach, as polling continues to suggest the party is set to top the vote next month.

Recent polls have placed Plaid Cymru ahead of Welsh Labour, which has led the Welsh Government for more than two decades, with Reform UK also polling strongly.

Launching the manifesto, Mr ap Iorwerth said: “Plaid Cymru offers a different path – our pledge is to govern with hope, to govern with humility, to govern with a kind of urgency and impatience which gets things done.

“No more bending to Westminster’s will, no more toeing the London party line, no more defending the status quo and no more saying no to Wales.”

He added: “Together, and for the first time, we can give our nation the leadership it deserves, leadership that takes its cue from the people of Wales and nobody else.

“Leadership focused on delivery, leadership that knows our best days lie ahead of us, not behind us.”

The manifesto sets out priorities including cutting NHS waiting times, tackling child poverty, supporting families with childcare costs and raising standards in education. It also outlines steps towards a potential independence referendum.

“This election is a turning point. We can continue with more of the same, or we can choose a new path for our nation.

“Plaid Cymru is ready to lead that change,” he added.

Mr ap Iorwerth also used the launch to criticise Labour’s record in government and its relationship with Westminster, taking aim at First Minister Eluned Morgan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

He said: “Labour’s promise is of a new chapter for Wales, but their epilogue is already written.

“It speaks of complacency, it speaks of managerialism and missed opportunities.

“The First Minister pledges to turn the page, incidentally, exactly what Keir Starmer promised to do two years ago – and how’s that going?

“But the people of Wales won’t be fooled by Labour’s plagiarised platitudes.”

He also criticised Reform UK: “And what of Reform? A proxy vote for the politics of Trump, a party whose plans are unserious, uncosted and unkind.”

‘Deception’

A Welsh Labour spokesperson accused Plaid of misleading voters, particularly over independence and the affordability of its pledges.

They said: “They claim not to be focusing on independence in this election and yet their manifesto explicitly sets out a route map towards independence.

“They now need to explain this deception to the people of Wales in the coming weeks.”

They added that Plaid was “misleading the public” on issues including childcare, energy and infrastructure, and said: “In an uncertain world, it is Welsh Labour that is the only party that can offer stability, seriousness, and a vision for the next chapter of Wales with the experience to deliver it.

“Only a vote for Welsh Labour will offer fairness you can feel.”

‘Credible’

Meanwhile, Reform’s Dan Thomas said Plaid shared responsibility for the current state of public services. He said: “Plaid have propped Labour up in Cardiff Bay for a generation.

“They share responsibility for the state of our public services. They are the problem, not the solution.

“Only Reform has a credible and ambitious plan to give Wales the fresh start it deserves.”

The Senedd election is due to take place on 7 May, with parties now entering the final four weeks of campaigning.