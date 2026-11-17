Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government says the NHS in Wales would receive an extra £500m next year under Plaid Cymru’s first draft budget, with ministers promising to cut waiting lists as the spending power of their overall day-to-day budget falls.

The plans for 2027–28 also include an extra £176m for councils, £75m to expand funded childcare and a further £10m to extend free school meals in secondary schools.

Finance Minister Elin Jones described the budget as “a break with the past”. It sets out day-to-day spending plans through to 2028–29 and investment plans through to 2029–30.

“Public finances are tight. We are improving efficiency and productivity across the public sector, so that we can protect the services people rely on, and we are taking difficult decisions now so that the years ahead are easier,” she said.

NHS, councils and childcare

The Welsh Government says the extra NHS funding would rise to £700m in 2028–29. It has also earmarked £171m in capital funding for projects including new elective care hubs, with £2bn in capital funding planned for health services over three years.

The proposed council settlement would rise by an average of 2.8%, with every local authority receiving an increase of at least 2.5%.

Funding for the childcare expansion would rise from £75m in 2027–28 to £186m the following year. Ministers ultimately aim to offer every child aged nine months to four years 20 hours of funded childcare a week for 48 weeks a year. A separate £9.2m over two years would pilot Cynnal, a scheme offering direct financial support to eligible lower-income families with young children.

The draft includes £1.5bn in capital funding over three years towards the government’s target of 20,000 homes. The new Welsh Innovation and Development Agency would receive more than £20m next year, rising to £30m in 2028–29. A further £45.7m in Welsh Government capital funding is planned for coal tip safety over three years, alongside ring-fenced UK Government funding.

Pressure on spending

Ms Jones estimates that the UK grant for day-to-day services will buy 1.5% less in 2027–28 than this year. Once devolved taxes and business rates are included, she puts the fall in the Welsh Government’s overall day-to-day purchasing power at 0.5%.

Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates disputed Ms Jones’s account of the UK settlement earlier this month, describing next year’s funding as “broadly cash flat”.

Ahead of the draft, Cardiff University’s Wales Fiscal Analysis team projected that overall day-to-day funding would be broadly flat after inflation and warned that increases for the NHS would put pressure on other budgets.

Plaid Cymru holds 43 of the Senedd’s 96 seats and will need votes or abstentions from outside its group to pass the budget. Welsh Labour backed a supplementary budget for the current year after reaching a deal with Plaid. The final budget is due on 16 February, with a Senedd vote scheduled for 23 February.