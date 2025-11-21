Plaid Cymru releases list of Senedd candidates
Martin Shipton
Plaid Cymru has today become the first party in Wales to publish a near-complete slate of candidates for the 2026 Senedd election.
The party had already confirmed most of its candidates for the election on May 7 2026 and is the first party to confirm the top candidates in all 16 super-constituencies.
Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth commended what he described as the “outstanding” team that was ready to “stand up for Wales, deliver real change, and keep Reform out”.
The Ynys Mon MS said: “I’m thrilled that we have such an outstanding team of Plaid Cymru candidates, deeply rooted in their communities and ready to work tirelessly to earn the trust and support of people across Wales.
“The next Senedd election is an historic opportunity. Labour have given up on Wales, and our nation urgently needs new leadership – both in how we are treated within the UK and how our government works for the people of Wales.
“Plaid Cymru offers that new leadership.
“It is our chance to elect, for the first time, a government and a First Minister from a made in Wales party who will stand up relentlessly for Wales, improve our NHS, support families with the cost of living, expand childcare, and help businesses thrive.
“This election is also about Wales’ future. The threat of Reform cannot be ignored. Polls show it is a two-horse race to be the largest party, and only Plaid Cymru can prevent Reform from dragging Wales and Welsh politics backwards.
“This is a team ready to deliver positive change and defend Wales’ interests. We will work tirelessly for every community across the country.”
Afan Ogwr Rhondda
1. Sera Evans
2. Alun Cox
3. Elyn Stephens
4. Danny Grehan
5. Luned-Mair Barratt
6. Wendy Allsop
Bangor Conwy Môn
1. Rhun ap Iorwerth
2. Mair Rowlands
3. Elfed Williams
4. Dyfed Jones
5. Nia Clwyd Owen
6. Vivek Thuppil
Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni
1. Delyth Jewell
2. Lindsay Whittle
3. Niamh Salkeld
4. Catrin Moss
5. Charlotte Bishop
6. Steven Skivens
Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd
1. Sioned Williams
2. Rebeca Phillips
3. Andrew Jenkins
4. Justin Horrell
Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf
1. Dafydd Trystan
2. Zaynub Akbar
3. Nick Carter
4. Andrea Gibson
5. Joseff Gnagbo
6. Morgan Rogers
Caerdydd Penarth
1. Anna Brychan
2. Kiera Marshall
3. Leticia Gonzalez
4. Neil Roberts
5. Malcolm Phillips
6. Matthew Hawkins
Casnewydd Islwyn
1. Peredur Owen Griffiths
2. Lyn Ackerman
3. Rhys Mills
4. Josh Rawcliffe
5. Jonathan Clark
Ceredigion Penfro
1. Elin Jones
2. Kerry Ferguson
3. Anna Nicholl
4. Cris Tomos
5. Colin Nosworthy
6. Clive Davies
7. Owain Jones
Clwyd
1. Llyr Gruffydd
2. Becca Martin
3. Oliver Bradley Hughes
4. Paul Penlington
Fflint Wrecsam
1. Carrie Harper
2. Marc Jones
3. Kayleigh Unitt
4. Dean Davies
5. Annette Davies
6. Andy Gallanders
Gwynedd Maldwyn
1. Siân Gwenllian
2. Mabon ap Gwynfor
3. Beca Brown
4. Elwyn Vaughan
5. Elin Hywel
6. Donna O’Brien
Gwyr Abertawe
1. Gwyn Williams
2. Safa Elhassan
3. John Davies
4. Rhiannon Barrar
5. Dafydd Williams
6. Harri Roberts
Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg
1. Mark Hooper
2. Sarah Rees
3. Luke Fletcher
4. Marianne Cowpe
5. Ian Johnson
Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr
1. Heledd Fychan
2. Lis McLean
3. Sara Crowley
4. Ian Gwynne
5. Farrell Perks
6. Ioan Bellin
Sir Fynwy Torfaen
1. Matthew Jones
2. Donna Cushing
3. David Johnson
4. Loti Glyn
Sir Gaerfyrddin
1. Cefin Campbell
2. Nerys Evans
3. Adam Price
4. Mari Arthur
5. Iwan Griffiths
6. Abi Thomas
7. Taylor Reynolds
Updates on the fifth and sixth in some seats will also be available on Plaid Cymru’s website in due course.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Good to see Carrie and Marc on the Wrecsam list and Luke in Penybont. Hope all our candidates have success and help form a progressive goverment that our country needs and deserves
How did they select the order?
Great to see Plaid Cymru’s Senedd Cymru candidate list. If voters want genuine change next May there’s only one Welsh party to vote for. 🏴
Absolutely brilliant Plaid Cymru,this is one we have to win,you have mine and my Families in the Rhondda.