Plaid Cymru releases list of Senedd candidates

Plaid Cymru has today become the first party in Wales to publish a near-complete slate of candidates for the 2026 Senedd election.

The party had already confirmed most of its candidates for the election on May 7 2026 and is the first party to confirm the top candidates in all 16 super-constituencies.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth commended what he described as the “outstanding” team that was ready to “stand up for Wales, deliver real change, and keep Reform out”.

The Ynys Mon MS said: “I’m thrilled that we have such an outstanding team of Plaid Cymru candidates, deeply rooted in their communities and ready to work tirelessly to earn the trust and support of people across Wales.

“The next Senedd election is an historic opportunity. Labour have given up on Wales, and our nation urgently needs new leadership – both in how we are treated within the UK and how our government works for the people of Wales.

“Plaid Cymru offers that new leadership.

“It is our chance to elect, for the first time, a government and a First Minister from a made in Wales party who will stand up relentlessly for Wales, improve our NHS, support families with the cost of living, expand childcare, and help businesses thrive.

“This election is also about Wales’ future. The threat of Reform cannot be ignored. Polls show it is a two-horse race to be the largest party, and only Plaid Cymru can prevent Reform from dragging Wales and Welsh politics backwards.

“This is a team ready to deliver positive change and defend Wales’ interests. We will work tirelessly for every community across the country.”

Afan Ogwr Rhondda

1. Sera Evans

2. Alun Cox

3. Elyn Stephens

4. Danny Grehan

5. Luned-Mair Barratt

6. Wendy Allsop

Bangor Conwy Môn

1. Rhun ap Iorwerth

2. Mair Rowlands

3. Elfed Williams

4. Dyfed Jones

5. Nia Clwyd Owen

6. Vivek Thuppil

Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni

1. Delyth Jewell

2. Lindsay Whittle

3. Niamh Salkeld

4. Catrin Moss

5. Charlotte Bishop

6. Steven Skivens

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd

1. Sioned Williams

2. Rebeca Phillips

3. Andrew Jenkins

4. Justin Horrell

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf

1. Dafydd Trystan

2. Zaynub Akbar

3. Nick Carter

4. Andrea Gibson

5. Joseff Gnagbo

6. Morgan Rogers

Caerdydd Penarth

1. Anna Brychan

2. Kiera Marshall

3. Leticia Gonzalez

4. Neil Roberts

5. Malcolm Phillips

6. Matthew Hawkins

Casnewydd Islwyn

1. Peredur Owen Griffiths

2. Lyn Ackerman

3. Rhys Mills

4. Josh Rawcliffe

5. Jonathan Clark

Ceredigion Penfro

1. Elin Jones

2. Kerry Ferguson

3. Anna Nicholl

4. Cris Tomos

5. Colin Nosworthy

6. Clive Davies

7. Owain Jones

Clwyd

1. Llyr Gruffydd

2. Becca Martin

3. Oliver Bradley Hughes

4. Paul Penlington

Fflint Wrecsam

1. Carrie Harper

2. Marc Jones

3. Kayleigh Unitt

4. Dean Davies

5. Annette Davies

6. Andy Gallanders

Gwynedd Maldwyn

1. Siân Gwenllian

2. Mabon ap Gwynfor

3. Beca Brown

4. Elwyn Vaughan

5. Elin Hywel

6. Donna O’Brien

Gwyr Abertawe

1. Gwyn Williams

2. Safa Elhassan

3. John Davies

4. Rhiannon Barrar

5. Dafydd Williams

6. Harri Roberts

Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg

1. Mark Hooper

2. Sarah Rees

3. Luke Fletcher

4. Marianne Cowpe

5. Ian Johnson

Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr

1. Heledd Fychan

2. Lis McLean

3. Sara Crowley

4. Ian Gwynne

5. Farrell Perks

6. Ioan Bellin

Sir Fynwy Torfaen

1. Matthew Jones

2. Donna Cushing

3. David Johnson

4. Loti Glyn

Sir Gaerfyrddin

1. Cefin Campbell

2. Nerys Evans

3. Adam Price

4. Mari Arthur

5. Iwan Griffiths

6. Abi Thomas

7. Taylor Reynolds

Updates on the fifth and sixth in some seats will also be available on Plaid Cymru’s website in due course.