Plaid Cymru representative elected in significant by-election victory

Billy Shaw has been elected as councillor in Welsh county, making him the third Plaid Cymru representative on local council.

Plaid Cymru has gained Fishguard North East ward with a significant by-election victory. The result comes just three months before key Senedd elections and indicates increasing levels of support for the party in Pembrokeshire.

Plaid Cymru candidate Billy Shaw picked up 253 votes – close to twice the vote of second placed Liberal Democrat candidate, Caleb Churchill with 135. Reform UK candidate, Peter John finished third with 95 votes with Labour’s Paul Howe finishing fourth with 83 votes.

Shaw joins Plaid Cymru councillors, Rhys Sinnett and Michael Williams on Pembrokeshire County Council.

He said: “I would like to thank all of the residents of Fishguard North East for electing me to represent them as their County Councillor. I take over the mantle after the passing away of the previous incumbent, Jordan Ryan, who’s passing shocked us all. He was an excellent ambassador for Fishguard. Now the hard work begins.”

Elin Jones MS for Ceredigion and Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate for Ceredigion Penfro in the Senedd election said: “Billy has been an outstanding ambassador for Fishguard. He knows the Fishguard North East constituency inside out and will work tirelessly, with passion and integrity to serve his community.”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “This is a big win in Pembrokeshire for Billy Shaw – a true community champion. A vote for Plaid Cymru’s positive vision offers communities across Wales a fresh start, and it’s a vote to stop Reform and their divisive politics.

“It’s clear that Labour’s time is up. For too long, they’ve let Wales down. On 7th May, vote for Plaid Cymru to deliver new leadership for Wales.”