Plaid Cymru reveals candidates for new Bangor Conwy Môn and Clwyd constituencies

Plaid Cymru have announced their candidates for the new Bangor Conwy Môn Senedd constituency and the Clwyd constituency.

The leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, will lead the team of Welsh election hopefuls in the Bangor Conwy Môn consistency.

The party has set it sights on forming a Government in Wales next year.

Following a selection process, Mr ap Iorwerth, Mair Rowlands, Elfed Williams, and Dyfed Jones have been chosen as Plaid’s leading candidates in the new super constituency which unites the two existing constituencies of Ynys Môn and Bangor Aberconwy.

Super constituencies

From next year the Senedd will increase from 60 Members to 96 with fewer and larger constituencies created by pairing up Wales’ 32 Westminster seats into 16 super constituencies.

The reforms backed by Labour and Plaid Cymru will see votes cast for political parties instead of individual candidates.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “As the Leader of Plaid Cymru and the member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn since 2013, I am very proud to be leading our excellent team of candidates in Bangor Conwy Môn and we look forward to rolling up our sleeves for our communities and for Wales.

“In Bangor Conwy Môn and across Wales, people are looking for new leadership to build a better future for Wales – to tackle the problems in the health and education sectors, to create prosperity and new opportunities. That leadership is what Plaid Cymru offers.”

The former deputy leader of Gwynedd Council, and director of the Bangor University Students’ Union, Mair Rowlands, said: “It is a privilege to be part of a team of candidates who are rooted in their communities, and I am excited to begin the work of listening to the concerns and aspirations of as many constituents as possible between now and May next year.”

‘Voice’

Elfed Williams, who represents the Llanrhaeadr-yng-Nghinmeirch ward on Denbighshire County Council, will also stand.

The former YesCymru chair said: “It is important that the concerns of our constituents are heard in the Senedd, and the Plaid Cymru Bangor Conwy Môn team will always stand up for our communities.”

Dyfed Jones, who has experience working in the field of skills, education and careers and is responsible for the Children, Young People and Families portfolio on Anglesey County Council, said: “Representing my area means so much to me.

“I’m looking forward to using my experience of working with communities over the years to ensure that the voice of the residents of Bangor Conwy Môn is always clearly heard.”

Race

Janet Finch Saunders will stand as the Conservatives top candidate in Bangor Conwy Môn.

The Liberal Democrats and Labour have yet to announce their candidates.

Plaid Cymru have also announced the Clwyd team that will take on Labour and Reform in 2026 Senedd race.

The candidates, selected by local party members, are Llyr Gruffydd, Becca Martin and Oliver Bradley-Hughes.

Llyr Gruffydd, who currently represents the area in the Senedd, said: “People in Clwyd are ready for a change of government.

“They’ve had enough of being overlooked and let down – by Labour in Cardiff and by Westminster governments that never put our communities first. This election is our opportunity to do politics differently, rebuild trust, and deliver the public services people here deserve.

“I’m proud to be standing to give Clwyd a strong Plaid Cymru voice in the next Senedd.”

Becca Martin, a county councillor for Acton and Maes-y-Dre and a Plaid 2024 parliamentary candidate in north east Wales, said: “The message on the doorstep couldn’t be clearer – people want change.

“They’ve lost faith in Labour, and they’re not buying what Reform is offering either.”

Oliver Bradley-Hughes, a teacher from St Asaph and a former Ruthin councillor, said: “Our public services are under enormous strain and young people across Clwyd are being denied opportunities.

“That has to change. I’m proud to stand for a party that believes in investing in people – in education, health and local economies.”

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar and serving Vale of Clwyd Senedd Member Gareth Davies will top the Tories list of Clwyd candidates.

The Liberal Democrats and Labour have yet to announce their candidates for the constituency.

