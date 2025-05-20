Plaid Cymru reveals candidates for new Fflint-Wrecsam super constituency

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru has revealed their top three candidates for the new Fflint-Wrecsam super constituency ahead of the Senedd election next year.

The party is aiming to top the poll in the constituency after recent predictions put Plaid Cymru 12% ahead of Labour and with a clear lead over Reform UK.

From next year the Senedd will increase from 60 Members to 96 with fewer and larger constituencies created by pairing up Wales’ 32 Westminster seats into 16 super constituencies.

The changes backed by Labour and Plaid Cymru will see votes cast for political parties instead of individual candidates.

Councillors Carrie Harper and Marc Jones will top Plaid’s list for Fflint-Wrecsam alongside social media influencer Kayleigh Unitt.

‘Progressive’

Cllr Carrie Harper, who represents Queensway ward in Wrexham said: “The polls show that our part of Wales will have a team of Plaid Cymru Senedd Members elected for the first time in 2026.

“We’re determined to make a difference and I’m looking forward to giving people a progressive option to vote for next year.

“The only party that will put Wales first every single time is Plaid Cymru. Whether it’s tackling the crisis in our NHS, building our economy or making sure people have access to the basics such as an affordable home, we know what Wales needs.

“Labour in Wales have had 26 years of running the Welsh Government and have let Wales down. They’ve failed to fight our corner in Westminster and are punishing our communities with cuts to the winter fuel allowance and disability benefits. It’s no wonder the latest polling shows their vote collapsing.

“Tory voters are now flocking to Reform, a right-wing English company that couldn’t care less about Welsh communities. If you want to stop Reform next year, Plaid is the way to do it.

“It’s understandable that voters want to give the two main London establishment parties a kick. 2026 is a Welsh election and we have a progressive option to vote for next year so back team Wales, back Plaid Cymru.”

Cllr Marc Jones said: “As someone who grew up in Flintshire and has lived in Wrexham for the past 40 years, having the opportunity to represent this area as part of the Plaid team would be a huge privilege.

“We’re a campaigning party so we’ll continue to knock doors and talk to people in the community to get our message over. People are telling us they want change and we can be that positive change here in Fflint-Wrecsam.”

‘Support’

Plaid’s third candidate – Kayleigh Unitt – lives in Gresford and has more than 100,000 followers over several social media platforms.

She said “I am honoured to be on the list with two powerhouse community campaigners and feel very grateful we have the support of our members.

“It’s time for a fresh start with a Plaid-led government and I’m overjoyed to be part of the team heading into 2026 to bring about some much needed and overdue change in Wales. I can’t wait to get out into Fflint-Wrecsam and continue our campaigning.”

Plaid Cymru could become the largest party in the Senedd in next May’s elections with current polls predicting 30% of the vote, ahead of Reform UK on 25%, Labour on 18% and Tories on 13%.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales and Clwyd South MS – Ken Skates – has confirmed he will stand for the Fflint-Wrecsam constituency for Labour.

North Wales regional MS Sam Rowlands was recently granted incumbency rights for the number one spot on the Welsh Conservative list for the area.

Reform has yet to announce any of their Welsh candidates.

