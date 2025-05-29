Plaid Cymru reveals candidates for new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru have announced their candidates for the new Gwynedd Maldwyn Senedd constituency.

The new team of hopefuls was announced following an internal ballot of party members ahead of the 2026 election

The Gwynedd Maldwyn seat – Wales’ largest constituency – spans from Pen Llŷn on the west coast to Dyfi and Machynlleth, stretching across mid Wales to Newtown and Welshpool, and reaching as far east as Corwen and Rhosllannerchrugog near Wrexham.

Formed from combining the Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Maldwyn a Glyndŵr Westminster constituencies, it will play a crucial role in the 2026 election.

Reforms

Leading the Plaid Cymru candidate list are two experienced current Senedd Members – Siân Gwenllian and Mabon ap Gwynfor.

They are followed by Cllr Beca Brown, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan, and Cllr Elin Hywel.

From next year the Senedd will increase from 60 Members to 96 with fewer and larger constituencies created by pairing up Wales’ 32 Westminster seats into 16 super constituencies.

The reforms backed by Labour and Plaid Cymru will see votes cast for political parties instead of individual candidates.

A recent Barn Cymru poll on voting intention at the next Senedd election saw Labour support slump to its lowest since the start of devolution.

Plaid Cymru surged ahead with 30% of the vote share while support for Reform continued to climb to 25%.

Conservative support dropped to 13%

‘Proud’

Siân Gwenllian, MS for Arfon since 2016 said: “I truly enjoyed the internal election process – it was democracy in action, with hundreds of members having their say.

“I’m proud to stand as part of a strong and united team that reflects the breadth and character of this new constituency. The recent BarnCymru poll, which places Plaid Cymru in the lead, has fired us up.

“We’re ready to campaign passionately to ensure the strongest possible representation for Gwynedd Maldwyn in the Senedd.”

Mabon ap Gwynfor, Senedd Member for Dwyfor Meirionnydd since 2021, said: “There’s a real appetite for change as people grow increasingly disillusioned with both Labour governments in Cardiff and Westminster.

“Across Gwynedd Maldwyn, there’s a buzz of positivity. We’re ready to bring PlaidCymru’s message of hope and progress to every corner of this vast constituency – and we’ll do it as a team.”

Third on the list is Plaid Cymru’s Vice-Chair, Cllr Beca Brown.

She said: “I come from a background where Labour was the natural choice – my parents were Labour voters who eventually found their home in Plaid Cymru.

“That’s a journey many in Wales are on today. They’re curious about Welshness and about Plaid Cymru. I believe I can connect with those voters.”

Campaigns

Montgomeryshire councillor Elwyn Vaughan emphasised the importance of grassroots campaigning across the constituency.

He said: “The Conservative vote is collapsing in Montgomeryshire, and there is great disillusionment with Labour. I look forward to campaigning across this vast area to share Plaid Cymru’s message of hope.

“Whether it’s campaigning to secure the future of the Air Ambulance bases at Welshpool & Caernarfon, securing the Stroke unit at Bronglais Hospital, standing with Johnstown and Rhuabon residents against Hafod tip, or standing with Lanrhaeadr ym Mochnant and Llanarmon residents against the new National Park, I look forward to using my wealth of experience in grassroots action to improve lives in Gwynedd Maldwyn.”

Rounding out the team is Gwynedd councillor Elin Hywel.

She said: “This is a fresh chapter for Welsh democracy. We have the chance to present a team – not just individuals – each bringing different experiences and a shared purpose.

“I’m proud to bring my background in community work to this collective effort to improve lives across Gwynedd Maldwyn.”

Other candidates

Llanildoes County Councillor and former General Election candidate Glyn Preston will top the Liberal Democrats list for the Gwynedd Maldwyn seat.

Montgomeryshire MS Russell George recently quit as the Conservatives top candidate after being charged with betting offences.

A new candidate for the Tories number one spot will be announced in due course.

Labour have yet to announce their candidate for the new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency.

