Plaid Cymru secure meeting with UK Government to discuss Chancellor’s Autumn Budget

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader has secured a meeting with the UK Government to discuss the Chancellor’s upcoming Autumn Budget and how it will impact Wales.

During Wales Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday (October 29), Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts called for next month’s UK Budget to meet the appetite for “real change” shown in the recent Caerphilly by-election.

The contest was won by Plaid’s Lindsay Whittle last week, pushing Reform UK into second place and the Labour Party into a distant third.

Tribute

Saville Roberts paid tribute to the late Hefin David whose sudden death triggered the October 23 contest for his Senedd seat.

The seat had been held by Labour in Westminster since 1918 and in Wales’ Parliament since devolution.

Plaid Cymru’s historic win saw Whittle gain 47.4% of the vote, ahead of Reform UK on 36%, while Labour’s vote share collapsed to 11%.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Saville Roberts warned that the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget risked falling short of tackling poverty and lack of opportunities in Wales.

She said: “Please allow me first to congratulate Lindsay Whittle on his seismic victory in Caerphilly.

“And in doing so, I pay tribute to the late Hefin David, whose service to his community was deeply respected. As Mr Whittle has said: ‘He will be a hard act to follow. I will never fill his shoes, but I promise I will walk the same path that he did.’

“The result, Mr Speaker, showed that people in Wales seek real change. In her capacity Secretary of State of the Wales Office, what measures is she taking to press the Labour Chancellor to include measures that benefit Wales in the Autumn Budget?”

Cuts

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has hinted that both tax rises and spending cuts are options as she aims to give herself more financial breathing space in her November Budget.

In response, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens congratulated Lindsay Whittle, adding she wouldn’t “comment on discussions between myself and the Chancellor”.

Plaid’s Westminster leader added: “Nonetheless, we all know that the autumn budget risks falling short of tackling the deep poverty and the lack of opportunities that still scar far too many Welsh communities.

“We need to tax income from wealth fairly, scrap the two-child limit, and ensure that families have the support they need to cope with rising costs.

“She tells me to wait for the Budget, would she therefore be prepared to meet with me to discuss Plaid Cymru’s proposals for a fairer, more ambitious UK Budget – one that actually works for Wales?”

The Secretary of State responded: “I’m very happy to meet the Right Honourable Lady.”