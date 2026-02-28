Plaid Cymru set to unveil plan for first 100 days of government

Plaid Cymru will publish a detailed plan for its first 100 days in government today, a move that underlines the party’s growing confidence that it could lead the next Welsh Government after May’s Senedd election.

The document, to be formally launched by Rhun ap Iorwerth at Plaid Cymru’s spring conference at the ICC in Newport, sets out proposed early actions across health, education, the economy, housing, rural affairs and constitutional reform.

Its publication comes against the backdrop of opinion polls that consistently place Plaid Cymru ahead of its rivals.

With the Senedd expanding to 96 members and elected under a more proportional system, Plaid is widely regarded as the current favourite to emerge as the largest party — a position Labour has held since devolution began in 1999.

Speaking in advance of the announcement, Mr ap Iorwerth has framed the election as a defining moment for Welsh democracy.

“In May, Wales faces the most significant election in its history,” he is expected to say.

“Nearly twenty-seven years of Labour-led rule has left our nation wanting. An NHS overwhelmed by demand, educational standards among the worst in Europe, and an economy still too tied to Westminster to have any real firepower.”

The “First 100 Days” plan is as much about signalling competence as it is about policy. After nearly three decades in opposition at national level, Plaid Cymru is seeking to reassure voters — and civil servants — that it is ready to govern from day one.

“Others may promise change but as this plan proves, Plaid Cymru is the only party with a detailed plan of action, representing the genuine new leadership the people of Wales deserve,” Mr ap Iorwerth will say.

The “plan” sets out early priorities including reducing NHS waiting lists, tackling what Mr ap Iorwerth calls the “national scandal” of child poverty, driving up attainment in schools and strengthening the business environment to generate higher-skilled employment.

“As First Minister, my promise to the people of Wales is simple – to lead a team that works hard every day to make your life better,” he will say.

“A government that is serious about tackling the national scandal of child poverty, relentless in its focus on bringing down waiting lists, committed to driving up educational attainment and passionate about making Wales a better place to do business.”

Public Service

Alongside policy commitments, the plan places heavy emphasis on governmental culture. Plaid proposes what it calls “One Welsh Public Service”, aiming to improve coordination between departments and public bodies while embedding greater transparency.

“Underpinning our programme is a conviction that our government must be a better government,” Mr ap Iorwerth will say.

“People in Wales have increasingly lost faith in governments – they are seen as distant, not reflecting their priorities, telling not listening, talking not doing.”

The focus on process reflects broader trends in Welsh politics, where public trust has been strained by years of service pressures, budget constraints and periodic controversy. Plaid’s leadership is clearly seeking to present organisational reform as part of the solution.

Assertive

The plan also signals a more assertive approach to Westminster. Mr ap Iorwerth argues that Wales has been constrained by decisions taken in London and pledges a different tone in dealings with the UK Government.

“Westminster has ignored Wales’s voice for too long,” he will say.

“With Plaid Cymru at the helm, the UK Prime Minister will be left in no doubt what a strong, effective and compassionate government looks like as the old order is replaced with new leadership, new energy and new ideas.”