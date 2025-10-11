Plaid Cymru sets out new education plan to improve literacy and numeracy

Plaid Cymru has announced a new strategy to improve literacy and numeracy across Welsh schools and address what it describes as a growing crisis in teacher recruitment and retention.

At the party’s annual conference in Swansea on Saturday (11 October), Plaid’s education spokesperson Cefin Campbell MS will unveil plans for what he called a “new national mission” in education.

The proposals include a Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Plan to set national benchmarks, provide targeted support, and introduce consistent methods of tracking pupils’ progress.

Plaid is also pledging to establish a library in every primary school, with the aim of promoting bilingualism and encouraging a lifelong love of reading.

In secondary schools, the party says literacy would be embedded across the curriculum to support pupils as they move from primary to secondary education.

Wide-ranging challenges

Mr Campbell said the measures were designed to tackle “deep, persistent and wide-ranging challenges” in Wales’ education system.

“Labour’s failure to get even the basics right in literacy and numeracy means our pupils are not fulfilling their potential. Plaid Cymru will develop a coherent, measurable and equitable national strategy to ensure every pupil, regardless of background, can reach their full potential,” he said.

Proposals to address staffing pressures in schools were also set out. The party says Wales lags behind England in financial incentives for new teachers, and that this gap discourages people from training and working in Welsh schools.

National campaign

Under its plan, a Plaid government would progressively increase incentives to bring them into line with England by the end of the next Senedd term. The party would also launch a national campaign, Dewch i Ddysgu (“Come to Teach”), to encourage more people into the profession.

Mr Campbell said: “Under Labour’s watch, Wales is facing a crisis in teacher recruitment and retention. A Plaid government will invest in the future of Welsh education by offering fair, competitive incentives and restoring pride in the profession.”

The proposals have been welcomed by education specialists. Dr Huw Griffiths, Senior Education Lecturer at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said improving reading standards should be a top priority.

“With the Republic of Ireland now among the best in the world in literacy, there is no reason why Wales cannot emulate that. In my opinion, nothing compares to improving reading standards as a means of raising standards overall.”

The National Literacy Trust said libraries in primary schools were crucial for tackling inequality and boosting attainment. A spokesperson said:

“A love of reading is one of the most powerful predictors of future success, and school libraries are key to nurturing that love from an early age.”

Plaid says its education plan will be a central pledge in the run-up to the 2026 Senedd election. The party argues the proposals would help close attainment gaps and ensure that pupils in Wales receive the same opportunities as those elsewhere in the UK.