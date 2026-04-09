Plaid Cymru sets out vision for Wales ahead of manifesto launch

Plaid Cymru is to unveil its manifesto for the Senedd election later today, as recent polling suggests the party is on course to emerge as the largest group in the Welsh Parliament.

The party will set out what it describes as a “bold and confident vision” for Wales, focused on public services, economic growth and greater powers for the nation.

The launch comes as the latest Beaufort Research poll for Nation.Cymru puts Plaid Cymru on 30% of the vote, three points ahead of Reform UK on 27%, with Welsh Labour trailing on 17%.

Seat projections based on the poll suggest Plaid Cymru could win 37 seats in the Senedd, compared with 30 for Reform UK and 15 for Labour. The same projection indicates gains for the Green Party, with 6 seats, alongside 6 for the Conservative Party and 2 for the Liberal Democrats.

The figures, if reflected in the election, would represent a significant shift in Welsh politics and could see Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth become First Minister.

Ahead of the launch, Mr ap Iorwerth said the party’s programme was “rooted in fairness” and offered a “clear sense of direction for the future of the country”.

The manifesto will prioritise cutting NHS waiting times, tackling child poverty, supporting families with childcare costs, improving education standards and strengthening the Welsh economy.

It will also set out longer-term proposals aimed at increasing economic self-reliance, including the creation of a “Wales Wealth Fund”, using public procurement to support local businesses, and investing in housing through upgrades and retrofitting.

‘Fairness’

“Our manifesto sets out a new direction for Wales – one rooted in fairness but driven by ambition. It is about building a country where public services work, where families are supported, and where everyone has the chance to build a good life,” he added.

“We will take action where it is needed most – cutting NHS waiting times, supporting parents with the cost of childcare, raising standards in our schools, and growing a stronger Welsh economy that works for our communities.”

“But this is about more than changing what is broken. It is about the future we can build together – a confident Wales, standing on its own two feet, and ready to succeed.

“This election is a turning point. We can continue with more of the same, or we can choose a new path for our nation.

“Plaid Cymru is ready to lead that change.”