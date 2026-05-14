Plaid Cymru, SNP and Sinn Féin hold Westminster talks after major election gains

Amelia Jones

Plaid Cymru representative met with members of the SNP and Sinn Féin in Westminster on Wednesday evening to discuss what the parties described as the “historic election results across these islands”.

The meeting brought together Liz Saville Roberts, SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill for discussions on what participants described as the changing political landscape across “these islands”.

The talks came after significant political shifts in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, where parties advocating greater national self-government and constitutional change have continued to strengthen their positions.

The gathering also reflected the growing prominence of nationalist and pro-independence parties within devolved politics, following elections that have reshaped debate around the future of the United Kingdom and the distribution of political power.

While no formal joint statement was issued after the discussions, the parties indicated they would continue to work together on areas of shared interest and political cooperation.

Images shared after the meeting showed representatives from all three parties together in Westminster on Wednesday night.

In a social media post, O’Neill said: “It was great to meet with Dave Doogan of the SNP and Liz Saville Roberts of Plaid Cymru, who both lead their parties at Westminster.

“We discussed the historic election results across these islands, which will see three nationalist and pro-independence First Ministers elected for the first time ever.

“We agreed to continue working together in common purpose to deliver for our people and their right to national self-determination.

“People are increasingly looking beyond the constraints of Westminster and towards a future where decisions are taken at home.”