Plaid Cymru, SNP and Sinn Féin sign new cooperation pact

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Plaid Cymru, the SNP and Sinn Féin have signed a new agreement pledging to work together on independence and calling on the UK Government to prepare for constitutional change.

The memorandum of understanding was unveiled as the parties’ leaders met in Cardiff on Monday, with cooperation promised on areas including renewable energy, the economy and relations with Europe.

The agreement says Wales, Scotland and Ireland each have the right to determine their own future through democratic means and argues that the political landscape across the UK and Ireland is changing.

It states: “Momentum is behind our movements; we believe that constitutional change is coming.”

The parties have committed to sharing ideas on building what they describe as stronger and fairer economies, expanding renewable energy and rebuilding relationships with Europe.

They also state that they believe the future of their nations lies in the European Union and insist that Westminster should not be able to block votes on their constitutional futures.

The agreement acknowledges that the three parties have different constitutional positions and that each nation would determine its future “in its own way and in its own time”.

It calls on the UK Government to “prepare for, plan and facilitate constitutional change in each jurisdiction”.

Mr ap Iorwerth was joined in Cardiff by Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney, Northern Ireland First Minister and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

They were meeting in their capacities as party leaders rather than representatives of their respective governments.

‘Turning point’

Mr ap Iorwerth said May’s Senedd election had been a “turning point for Wales”.

He said: “Across these islands, we are seeing a new political landscape emerge, with a growing recognition that the Westminster model is no longer working.

“Our parties have much to gain from working together, as partners and as equals, where we share common interests and where co-operation can improve the lives of the people we represent.”

Reform UK Wales criticised the meeting, saying: “Plaid Cymru is showing its true colours by meeting with Sinn Féin and the Scottish separatists.”

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar also criticised the talks.

He said: “Instead of obsessing about independence, the First Minister should be focused on dealing with the crisis engulfing the Welsh NHS and the declining standards in Welsh schools.

“Grandstanding about referendums will do nothing to improve our emergency departments for vulnerable patients or improve numeracy and literacy for pupils.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster spokesperson David Chadwick pointed to recent polling showing 68% of people in Wales opposed independence.

He said: “Plaid Cymru should be concentrating on the day job. Wales has some of the worst NHS waiting times in the UK and an economy that has underperformed for far too long. Those are the challenges people expect the Welsh Government to be focused on right now.

“The Liberal Democrats believe in working together, not putting up new borders. It is why we opposed Brexit, and it is why we oppose independence. But that does not mean defending the status quo.

“The United Kingdom clearly needs fundamental reform so that power, wealth and opportunity are shared more fairly across all its nations and regions.”

Mr Chadwick added: “We reject Plaid Cymru’s false choice between independence and carrying on as we are.

“It is perfectly possible to build a stronger, more confident and more powerful Wales within a reformed United Kingdom, and that is the future Welsh Liberal Democrats will continue to fight for.”

The Cardiff talks come amid renewed debate over independence referendums after Prime Minister Andy Burnham suggested another Scottish vote could take place if there was a “clear consensus” for one.

However, a subsequent letter to Mr Swinney said a referendum remained “off limits”.

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