Plaid Cymru sweeps to victory, with Reform second in council by-election

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Plaid Cymru has swept to victory in a Caerphilly County Borough Council by-election for the vacant Penyrheol ward seat.

Its candidate Aneurin Minton picked up 60% of the votes cast to secure the win and maintain his party’s total control of the ward.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and deeply humbled by the result,” said Cllr Minton. “To be elected as a councillor for Penyrheol ward is an immense honour and a responsibility I do not take lightly.”

Cllr Charlotte Bishop, who leads the Plaid group in the council chamber, said she was “absolutely over the moon” with the result.

“This victory is a clear show of support for a man who genuinely deserves it – Aneurin is loyal, hardworking and has consistently shown how deeply he cares about our community,” she said.

“Whether it’s supporting local groups, stepping in to help residents, or working behind the scenes to get things done, he always goes the extra mile.”

Posting on X, Plaid’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth heralded a “great result” for Cllr Minton and his team, adding the ward’s new representative “will work tirelessly for his community”.

Cllr Minton will take the local authority seat Lindsay Whittle vacated in October when he was elected Senedd Member for the Caerphilly constituency.

And in a result which echoed that Senedd race, this council ward by-election saw Plaid romp home comfortably in front of nearest challenger Reform UK – which was seeking its first Caerphilly Council seat – while Welsh Labour finished a distant third.

“The message I heard throughout the campaign was clear – residents want a councillor who will focus on Penyrheol’s needs, fight for better local services, and be a visible and active part of the community”, said Cllr Minton, who said he would be a “champion” for ward issues such as tackling antisocial behaviour, improving the environment, and “ensuring our local infrastructure is properly maintained”.

“This election has shown that when people come together and vote for a positive, local champion we can achieve great things,” he said. “I am ready to get straight to work, holding the council to account and delivering on the promises I made.”

Mr Whittle heralded “a brilliant victory for Plaid, with our excellent young candidate Aneurin Minton polling more than all the other candidates put together”.

He thanked voters for “putting their faith in Aneurin” and said the new councillor “will not let you down”.

“This victory augurs well for next May’s Senedd elections and shows once again that it is a straight fight for which party runs the Senedd between Plaid Cymru – the Party of Wales – and Reform UK.”

Cllr Minton added: “My heartfelt thanks go out to every single person who placed their trust in me, and in Plaid Cymru, by casting their vote. This victory is a testament to the hard work of our entire campaign team, and to the clear desire for strong local representation in the Penyrheol ward. The dedication of our activists, knocking on doors in all weathers, has been truly inspiring.”

The Penyrheol by-election results were as follows (vote share percentages are rounded down):

Aneurin Minton, Plaid Cymru – 956 votes (60% of total valid votes cast)

James Bevan, Reform UK – 422 votes (26%)

Keiran Russell, Welsh Labour – 114 votes (7%)

Brandon Gorman, Welsh Conservatives – 66 votes (4%)

Mary Lloyd, Welsh Liberal Democrats – 32 votes (2%)

The turnout at the by-election was 16.61% and two ballot papers were rejected.