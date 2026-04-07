Plaid Cymru unveil plan to ‘improve cancer treatment standards and outcomes’

Plaid Cymru have outlined their plan to improve cancer treatment standards on the NHS in Wales and ensure those diagnosed with cancer receive the quality of treatment they deserve.

On World Health Day (7 April 2026), Plaid Cymru’s health spokesperson Mabon ap Gwynfor outlined his party’s plans ahead of the Senedd elections on 7 May.

Plaid Cymru will publish its manifesto in full on 9 April in Wrexham.

Mabon ap Gwynfor said that Wales being the only nation in the UK that does not have a cancer plan was ‘symbolic’ of Labour’s lack of vision and ambition when it comes to driving up standards in the NHS.

The latest data on cancer treatment on the NHS showed that only 57% of people received their first definitive treatment within 62 days of being suspected of having cancer, despite the target being 75%. This was a fall of 3.7% compared to the previous month’s data.

Mr ap Gwynfor outlined how a Plaid Cymru government would ensure better and more timely support for the 1 in 2 people in Wales who will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetimes by:

Prioritising prevention. Up to 40% of cancers are preventable, therefore Plaid Cymru will support people to better understand and reduce their risk of cancer.

Implementing new measures to ensure more cancers are caught earlier, including enhanced and self-screening, and expanding innovative ‘ThinkCancer!’ training for GPs and practice nurses.

Working to ensure equitable access to cancer services in all parts of Wales, including by bringing forward plans for a new Rapid Diagnosis Centre (RDC) in Powys – where patients currently must travel outside the region for specialist assessment because local diagnostic services are not available.

Establishing a fund to support patients who need to travel for specialist treatment for rare cancers with their transport and accommodation costs.

Giving patients greater ownership of and control over cancer treatment, through a new Optimal Cancer Pathway (OCP) framework for Wales – spelling out exactly what cancer patients can and should expect from each stage of their treatment.

Ensuring that cancer survivors are not permanently defined by their condition – including by legislating for a ‘Right to be forgotten’ to protect them from discrimination in the form of higher insurance premiums or difficulties accessing a mortgage.

Strengthen legal rules around patient consent for brain tumour surgery and the storage of brain tumour tissue.

Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “We cannot celebrate World Health Day without acknowledging the struggles of people battling one of the most devastating diseases and biggest killers – cancer.

“Symbolic of Labour’s lack of vision and ambition when it comes to driving standards in the NHS, Wales is the only nation of the UK with no cancer plan, and it’s the people of Wales paying the price.

“Cancer standards in our NHS simply aren’t good enough. Too many people are not receiving the care, treatment, and support they deserve in an effective or timely manner, with targets constantly being missed.

“Plaid Cymru knows this isn’t as good as it gets for Wales, which is why we have a bold, ambitious strategy to ensure that the 1 in 2 people who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes receive better, more timely service.

“By prioritising prevention, catching cancers earlier, ensure equity in service provision and strengthening rules around patient consent – Plaid Cymru will elevate standards and improve outcomes when it comes to cancer treatment.

“No longer will missed targets and falling standards be treated as the normal state of affairs here in the Welsh NHS.

“While Reform flirt with the idea of making people pay to receive their cancer treatment – Plaid Cymru is getting on with the job of making a positive difference in people’s lives.

“Plaid Cymru offers new leadership for Wales with real plans to improve health standards across Wales and ensure those who are diagnosed with cancer get the quality of treatment they deserve.”