Plaid Cymru urges progressive voters to unite in Caerphilly to block Reform
Plaid Cymru has called on progressive voters across Caerphilly to rally behind its candidate Lindsay Whittle in next week’s Senedd by-election, after a new poll suggested Reform UK held a narrow lead.
The Survation poll for Camlas Public Affairs puts Reform on 42% of the vote, Plaid close behind on 38%, and Labour trailing badly on 12%.
If repeated at the ballot box, the result would represent a seismic shift in Welsh politics, overturning Labour’s century-long record of dominance in Caerphilly at both Westminster and Senedd level.
‘Stark’
Plaid Cymru MS Delyth Jewell said the poll proved only Plaid could stop Reform. “It is clearer now than ever that only Plaid Cymru can stop Reform in Caerphilly,” she said. “The choice is stark. The people of Caerphilly can choose either a progressive candidate who will always stand up for our communities in Lindsay Whittle, or a party that will never care for Caerphilly and offers no meaningful solutions.
“Those progressive voters who might have been thinking of Labour, the Liberal Democrats, or the Greens must now give their backing to Plaid Cymru. If they do not, they risk allowing Farage’s man into the Senedd. In this two-horse race, I am pleading with you not to place your bets on a lost cause. Bet on hope and principle – vote for Plaid Cymru.”
Generational divide
The poll suggests Reform’s surge is powered by older voters, with nearly half (49%) of over-55s backing the party.
Reform has also eaten away at Conservative support, with seven in ten 2021 Tory voters in Caerphilly now backing Nigel Farage’s party.
Plaid Cymru is leading among younger voters, with 50% of those aged 18–34 backing the party. Plaid is also attracting 31% of Labour’s 2021 voters and 19% of former Conservative supporters, underlining its broadening appeal.
Labour’s base has collapsed: only a third of its 2021 vote share has held, while most of the rest has fragmented between Reform and Plaid.
Decline
The findings underline the scale of decline for Labour and the Conservatives. Together, the two parties secured 63% of the vote in Caerphilly at the 2021 Senedd election. The new poll shows their combined support has now plunged to just 16%.
The by-election, triggered by the death of Labour MS Hefin David, will be one of the last held under Wales’s current electoral system before reforms take effect for the 2026 Senedd election.
Candidates in the Caerphilly by-election (23 October)
Steve Aicheler – Welsh Liberal Democrats
Anthony Stuart Cook – Gwlad
Gareth Hughes – Wales Green Party
Gareth John Potter – Welsh Conservative Party
Llŷr Tomos Powell – Reform UK
Roger Anthony Quilliam – UKIP
Richard Tunnicliffe – Welsh Labour
Lindsay Geoffrey Whittle – Plaid Cymru
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Vote reform you are letting this in and saying goodbye to any future Wales has.
https://bylinetimes.com/2025/10/17/what-nathan-did-next-a-kremlin-backed-forum-on-how-to-subvert-western-democracy/
Anyone who thinks this through could only come to one conclusion- VOTE PLAID.
There were some digital signage vans going round with something like ‘vote Labour or get Reform’ which is utterly delusional.
Agree in terms of stopping Reform but that should not be the only focus of this or any election. We’ve not see any ideas or vision in 25 years of devolution – we’ve plummeted down every single meaningful metric you can muster. This has to change, and very quickly. Plaid, Labour etc need to offer more – much more – than “At least we’re not Reform.”
What have reform got to offer? No one knows apart from farage brexit, farages love in with putin and trump, and farage dallying with dangerous money that want to stop green energy and anti abortion types.
Brexit put the boot into the UK finaces and I do not think that with barnet ANY party will do a good job but it is not as bad as reform types try to make out.
So, why is he talking to this mob?
https://bylinetimes.com/2024/11/29/nigel-farage-teams-up-with-extreme-anti-abortion-group-and-calls-for-debate-on-restricting-abortion-rights-in-uk/
This by election has had the least amount of policy debate I can ever think of
Show us your workings out and not just the lazy rhetoric of devolution is bad.
Parts of England are doing far worse than Cymru, in education, health targets and council tax rises.
https://stopthetories.vote/senedd/caerphilly
The facts point to voting plaid to stop reform.
Problem is Labour are saying the same thing. They forget that come the next UK election in 2029 they may very well depend on tactical voting from other centre-left parties to stop Reform.
Labour needs to cut its losses in Caerphilly because they seriously risk gifting it to Reform. They need to consider that Reform losing Caerphilly to the nationalists will be highly damaging to Reform’s Westminster campaign and Farage’s personal brand. They can formalise tactical voting arrangements next May that benefit all of the participants to kick Reform out of Wales.