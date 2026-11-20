Stephen Price

Plaid Cymru has welcomed the announcement of a new agreement between the UK and European Union, but repeated their assertion that “the best relationship for Wales and the UK remains full membership of the European Union”.

Plaid has said, however, that any measures that reduce barriers for businesses, support exporters and expand opportunities for young people would be a positive step.

As details of the agreement emerge, the party’s Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP said Labour’s ‘red lines’ had limited the scope of the deal to tweaks around the edges of the UK’s relationship with Europe, arguing that Wales needs a more ambitious long-term partnership to support jobs, investment and economic growth, with full EU membership the ultimate goal.

Andy Burnham has said a “landmark” deal with the European Union will benefit every person in the UK.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the deal marks a “turning point” in post-Brexit relations between the UK and the bloc.

The package includes agreements covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme which could open the doors for 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK, with Britons able to do the same on the continent.

The Prime Minister also said the UK would participate in the EU’s action plan to tackle small boat crossings in the English Channel, marking a “very significant step forward”.

Ms von der Leyen said the UK-EU summit in Brussels on Friday was a sign of “good old friends that are rejuvenating the friendship”.

Commenting on the agreement, Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “Today’s agreement is a recognition that Brexit made the UK poorer, more isolated and saddled it with barriers that now have to be painstakingly removed.

“Any measures that reduce red tape for businesses, support Welsh exporters and expand opportunities for young people are welcome.

“But for all the fanfare around this summit, the reality is that due to Labour’s ‘red lines’ on the Single Market and Customs Union, it amounts to a series of tweaks around the edges of a relationship that remains far less ambitious than Wales needs.

“Plaid Cymru’s position is clear. The next step should be a closer economic relationship through membership of the Single Market and Customs Union, because that would do far more to support jobs, investment and growth in Wales than this agreement can achieve on its own.

“We should be honest that while these improvements are welcome, the best relationship for Wales and the UK remains full membership of the European Union. This deal is a step in the right direction, but it should mark the start of a journey back towards full European partnership, not the limits of the UK’s ambition.”

Tension

Despite the fanfare, tensions still remain, with a six-month deadline put on reaching an agreement over EU demands to cut tuition fees for students from member states studying at British universities.

Officials in Brussels had indicated that implementation of the deal announced on Friday could be affected if the tuition fees issue is not resolved.

But the UK insisted the deal is done and dates for when the agreements come into force would be set out in a joint statement with the EU and are not conditional on the fees issue.

Mr Burnham intends to follow up from the summit by starting a national conversation around the UK’s future relationship with the EU, something which could potentially include rejoining the bloc.

He told EU chiefs: “I think we are working together in a world that is changing around us to come back closer and, in doing so, make ourselves stronger, both our economies and our security.

“It’s a pleasure to be with you today to make this landmark agreement.”

The outcomes of the summit “will benefit every single person” in the UK and EU, he said.

The deal on food imports and exports “holds out the real prospect that the cost of the weekly shop will begin to come down”.

The UK’s participation in the Channel action plan would help address the “very legitimate concerns” people have about illegal immigration, he said.

Referring to the agreement on youth mobility he said Brexit in 2016 “limited the horizons of our young people in quite a significant way in terms of their opportunities in life”.

The UK Government claims the food and agriculture deal will add up to £5.1 billion a year to the economy, cutting red tape by removing the need for certificates and border checks for products crossing between the UK and EU.

Linking the emissions trading regime, which will protect British exporters from facing a carbon tax when supplying customers in the EU, could add a £3.8 billion annual boost, officials claimed.

Ms von der Leyen told Mr Burnham “we are at a turning point” and “we have made a political choice to strengthen our partnership”.

The UK and EU were “good old friends that are rejuvenating the friendship”, she said.

Welcoming the youth experience deal she said the young people of the UK and EU would be “the best ambassadors for our friendship”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage accused Mr Burnham of “betrayal”, and added: “I’m afraid that the great Brexit debate has just started again.

“We don’t need to be in political union of any kind at all to do business and have good relations with our neighbours.

“That’s the betrayal that Burnham is committing today and he’s trying to do it incrementally, but it’s perfectly clear that this very, very soon becomes a debate about: do we rejoin or do we stay out?”

He acknowledged that for food exporters a deal on agricultural standards will make things “a little bit easier”, but said it comes at the cost of giving up control over regulation.

The Reform leader told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “The Labour Party was elected saying they would not rejoin the single market. Well, today we’re rejoining a chunk of it.”

The food and agriculture deal, aimed at ending post-Brexit export checks, would see Britain align with the EU on trade rules on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods, such as food and plants, from March 2028.

The Conservatives accused the Government of being prepared to “sell out” British farmers by becoming a rule taker.

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins said: “They are forcing farmers to follow rules over which we have no say, no vote, and no veto, that benefit highly subsidised foreign farmers, and taxpayers are going to end up paying for the privilege.”

The issue of tuition fees is one of the main stumbling blocks in efforts to implement the deal agreed in Brussels and a solution could not be found in time for the summit.

EU member states want to cut the fees faced by their students in the UK to the same level as domestic undergraduates.

That would mean a cut from fees of up to £38,000 a year to £9,970 – something the UK has resisted because of the financial impact it would have on universities.

An EU official said: “I think this is an important element, so let’s hope that everything can go ahead.”