Plaid Cymru would ‘ensure Welsh communities benefit from Welsh energy projects’

Stephen Price

A Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government would ensure Welsh communities benefit from the nation’s energy projects, according to the party’s Leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth.

In a speech at an event set to be hosted by Ynni Cymunedol Cymru at Partneriaeth Ogwen in Bethesda, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth intends to outline his party’s vision for the future of the energy landscape in Wales.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS will also state his party’s ‘unequivocal’ support for renewable energy and ambition to see communities ‘the length and breadth of Wales’ harness the power and potential of renewables, whilst also making it clear that the wellbeing of communities must be at the heart of the Welsh Government’s energy strategy.

In his speech, the Plaid Cymru Leader will announce several steps a Plaid Cymru Government would take to ensure communities in Wales benefit from energy projects in their communities, steps that are designed to “support a just, green transition that ultimately sees communities take more of their economic future into their own hands”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth will announce Plaid Cymru’s intention to require a minimum community-ownership stake of between 15 and 25% for all energy projects over 10 MW, or equivalent means of capturing community benefits, while also increasing the number of communities who have the capacity and ability to buy in to projects at scale.

The party also intends to establish a national energy body for Wales that would be responsible for developing large-scale projects, embedding meaningful community ownership, and supporting smaller-scale community energy initiatives.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, is expected to say: “Plaid Cymru supports renewable energy unequivocally just as we believe that the wellbeing of communities has to be at the heart of the Welsh Government’s energy strategy.

“Unlike the climate change deniers in Reform, we know that the transition to Net Zero and to greater energy self-sufficiency in an era of increased global insecurity is not optional.

“Our super-abundance of wind, water and waves means that Wales has the potential to be a green energy powerhouse. Done right, the green energy transition comes with major social and economic opportunities. I am clear that Welsh communities can and must benefit fully from Welsh renewables. And that includes a fair share of the profits.

“What does this mean in practice? It means building the infrastructure we need in a way that minimises and works to offset the impact on those who live closest to it. Above all, it means greater local and community ownership of energy produced in Wales.

“Ultimately, we think that increasing communities’ share in the ownership of Welsh renewables is the best way of securing a higher level of reinvestment in those communities in the longer term. A Plaid Cymru government will require a minimum community-ownership stake of between 15 and 25% for all energy projects over 10 MW, or corresponding means of capturing community benefits as a key condition for consent.

“We propose a single national energy body for Wales responsible for developing large-scale projects, embedding meaningful community ownership, and supporting smaller-scale community energy initiatives – all framed by the clear remit of retaining more of the value of Welsh renewables in Wales and helping to reduce energy bills over the medium to long term.

“If I have the privilege of becoming Wales’s First Minister following the election in May, we’ll do more to support a just, green transition that ultimately sees communities take more of their economic future into their own hands.

“Massive con”

In contrast with Plaid Cymru, Leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage has said it is “irrelevant” whether he thought climate change was real.

He has argued anything the UK did would be dwarfed by the scale of carbon emissions in other countries, such as China and India.

Reform UK has put forward plans to impose taxes on the renewable energy sector, under its plans to scrap the UK’s net zero target, the party’s deputy leader Richard Tice has said.

The Boston and Skegness MP has argued that net-zero policies were to blame for higher energy bills and deindustrialisation in the UK, labelling renewable energy a “massive con”.

Speaking at a recent news conference, he shared: “The British people are being ripped off by the renewables industry.

“The British people need to know there is a direct link between the cost of all these subsidies to the vested interests in the renewables industry and your bills.”