Ella Groves – ICNN Senedd Reporter

Plaid Cymru’s first full budget for Wales received a mixed reception from Senedd Members when it was unveiled by finance minister Elin Jones on Tuesday November 17.

The multi-year budget, covering day-to-day spending for 2027/28 and 2028/29 faced criticism over additional learning needs (ALN) funding and tax.

However, the budget’s most likely critics, Reform UK, were once again absent as the party continued its boycott of Senedd proceedings.

Ms Jones warned members that difficult decisions had to be made within the budget against a backdrop of global instability and a real terms cut of 0.5% to the Welsh Government resource budget in 2027 and 2028.

Ms Jones made reference to Wales’ historic victory over the All Blacks during the rugby Nations Championship on Saturday, November 14.

She said: “We may have taught the All Blacks a lesson on Saturday, but I will end by suggesting that we can all learn something from the mantra of the All Blacks: leave the jersey in a better place.

“Change will not happen overnight, but this government is laying the foundations for a healthier, greener, more prosperous Wales.”

Labour’s finance spokesperson, Huw Thomas, criticised the lack of funding for additional learning needs (ALN).

He said: “It’s very clear that supporting children with disabilities and special learning needs is not something this government wants to prioritise, and it will take an intervention from Welsh Labour to do right by our most vulnerable families.”

Plaid Cymru’s first supplementary budget was voted down by the Senedd in July over ALN funding, passing only after ministers struck a deal with Welsh Labour to add an extra £60 million.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Labour MS for Sir Fynwy Torfaen and former education secretary, also questioned whether a separate three-year agreement between ministers and the Association of School and College Leaders had been omitted from the new spending plans.

She said: “I don’t think it would be the right thing to do to assume that other parties are going to fill in the gaps of things that should be there.”

Responding, Ms Jones said the extra £60 million agreed in July was a one-year funding rather than a permanent addition to future annual budgets.

She said existing ALN funding is protected and council budgets – which fund schools – will rise in real terms, adding that ministers remain open to cross-party talks on long-term provision.

Meanwhile, Sam Rowlands, Welsh Conservative MS for Fflint Wrecsam, said Wales needed “growth, investment and jobs”. He called for tax cuts, arguing land transaction tax, business rates, and local taxes, were adding to pressures on households and Wales’ “economic struggles”.

The finance spokesperson said one of the “most practical steps” the Plaid administration could take would be to scrap land transaction tax – Wales’ devolved equivalent of stamp duty.

In 2025 the Institute of Economic Affairs said abolishing stamp duty would be the single best reform any government could make to Britain’s tax system, he told members.

Closing his statement he added: “Growing Wales’ economy, and making the most of taxpayers’ money, will only be the start of reversing 27 years of Labour mismanagement. But it will be a start.”

Ms Jones confirmed land transaction tax rates will neither rise nor fall under the draft plans.

Two environmental measures in the budget – a climate resilience fund and backing for community electric vehicle car clubs – were drawn up early talks with the Wales Green Party.

Green MS Paul Rock said the new climate fund will help deliver the longer-term investment needed to keep communities safe.

He said: “Healthier rivers, more resilient farmland and stronger natural defences will help to mitigate against climate impacts, helping to keep homes, businesses and communities safer for generations to come.”

However, he warned his party would continue to scrutinise the Welsh Government and added: “We expect to see robust monitoring of outcomes to assure Welsh communities that public money is no longer subsidising environmentally damaging activities.”

Closing the debate, Ms Jones reminded members the budget is set at a 0.5% real-terms cut, describing it as the “toughest budget settlement since the days of George Osborne”.

She called for collaboration, adding: “Room for manoeuvre in a tight budget is limited indeed. Political choices made in Westminster limit the political choices that we can make here in Wales, and for the people of Wales.

“One choice available to us all in this Chamber is to work together over the coming weeks to build on this draft budget, to allow our priorities to drive our decisions, and to prove the true value of partnership.”