Plaid defeat Reform UK in head-to-head council by-election

Martin Shipton

Plaid Cymru defeated Reform UK in a community council by-election in the Vale of Glamorgan, which will be part of a hotly contested new constituency in May’s Senedd election.

Lloyd Wiltshire of Plaid beat Michael Wood of Reform by 223 votes to 189 for a seat on St Athan Community Council that was previously held by an Independent councillor.

Mark Hooper, lead candidate for Plaid in May’s Senedd election for the Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg super-constituency covering the Westminster seats of Bridgend and Vale of Glamorgan, said: “The upcoming Senedd election is a two-horse race between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK; between hope and division.

“In this by-election, Labour and the Tories couldn’t even be bothered to stand, so it was up to us to take the fight to Reform. As recent polls have shown, Reform’s popularity in Wales is beginning to wane. People are seeing through their hateful rhetoric and are choosing new leadership in Wales, via Plaid.

“It was great to see the enthusiasm that the people of St Athan showed in this election. A turnout of 36% on a largely wet January day is very good indeed. People know that elections count and they can make better possible.

“On the doorstep, there was a real sense of understanding of the danger they represent. People were also really pleased that there was a by-election and not another co-option. Interestingly in the Gileston ward of the same community council, a newly co-opted councillor has just announced they are a member of Reform UK.

“There is another by-election in the same ward as we fought last night due to a Reform UK councillor, who had been co-opted in the summer, having resigned. The election will take place on February 19 and we are committed to fighting it.”

A Wales-wide YouGov poll released on January 13 showed Plaid Cymru in the lead on 37%, Reform UK in second place on 23%, the Green Party third on 13% and Labour and the Conservatives both on 10%. The Liberal Democrats were on 5%.

The results confirm other polls that suggest Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth is on course to become First Minister.