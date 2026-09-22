Plaid defector faces torrent of misogynistic abuse from Reform-supporting men

Emily Price

Sarah Cooper-Lesadd has faced a torrent of vile and misogynistic online abuse from Reform UK-supporting men following her defection to Plaid Cymru.

The Member of the Senedd for Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg revealed she had joined Rhun ap Iorwerth’s governing party in a shock announcement last week.

It sparked calls for the 31-year-old care leaver to resign her Senedd seat because she had won it at the May 7 Welsh election under Reform UK’s banner.

Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice accused Cooper-Lesadd of lying to Nigel Farage’s party about her political beliefs in order to get selected.

Like many Reform UK politicians, Cooper-Lesadd was a former Conservative.

She was widely considered as one of the Reform Senedd group’s more serious MSs when she won her seat in the Senedd in the spring.

Backed by her Cambridge education and a powerful backstory, she entered politics with a mission to advocate for care-experienced youngsters in a bid to improve their lives.

Explaining her reasons for defecting to Plaid, Cooper-Lesadd warned that Reform UK had “no interest in Wales” and was “far more interested in division, opposition and headlines than in finding solutions.”

The Plaid Cymru newcomer posted a video message to the people of Pen Y Bont Bro Morganwg on Monday evening (September 21) saying that despite calls for her resignation, she would continue to stand up for to her constituents.

However, the video received a wave of abuse from Reform UK supporters, particularly men, some of whom mocked her physical appearance and the sound of her voice.

Many comments went much further than just criticising Cooper-Lesadd for her jump from the right to the left of the political spectrum.

On Facebook, Lee Hockey labelled her a “space cadet”, while Reform supporter Josh Fitzgerald left a comment saying: “She clearly isn’t all there… you can hear it in her voice lol.”

Michael Dowland wrote: “Get a proper job.”

Jerry Williams left a comment branding Cooper-Lesadd a “political prostitute”, while Gwilym Morgan-Jones called her an “attention seeker”.

Bridgend DJ Danny Jay wrote: “Fuck off. Resign”, while another man said the Plaid MS was no longer welcome in Bridgend.

Porthcawl musician Gareth Lewis left a comment describing the MS as a “piece of shit”.

Matthew Williams left a comment on Cooper-Lesadd’s video asking: “Is this fucker retarded?”, while Ian Sturdy branded the MS “scum”.

Eilian Willaims, a commenter who appeared to be in his 60s, wrote: “What a joke you’ve turned out to be, you wouldn’t know which way your knickers should fit you silly little girl.”

Other male commentators slammed Cooper-Lesadd as a “disgrace”, a “traitor” and a “two faced liar”.

Over on X, one commentator said: “Hang your head in shame you devious bitch”.

Another Reform UK supporter on Elon Musk’s platform branded Cooper-Lesadd a “political whore”, while another left a comment calling for her resignation and calling her a “vile treacherous cnut [sic]”.

Another commentator posted a comment saying the MS looked like a “reanimated cadaver”.

Sarah Cooper-Lesadd said: “I want to thank everyone who has sent messages of support this week.

“Robust disagreement is part of politics, but personal abuse is not, and it is driving good people, particularly women, away from public life.

“All of us in leadership positions have a responsibility for the tone of our politics.

“For my part, I’ll keep getting on with serving the people of Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg.”

The Senedd Commission uses a dedicated Security Intelligence Service via cybersecurity firms like Pulsar to proactively monitor social media platforms.

If potential threats, severe abuse, or behaviour constituting criminal activity targeting an MS are identified, the team gathers the evidence and reports it directly to the police on the member’s behalf.

Last week, the Electoral Commission released troubling details of new research that explored public attitudes to abuse and intimidation aimed at candidates standing for election.

The independent body concluded that candidate abuse was “a serious issue” and part of a “wider societal problem” of increasing hostility and abusive behaviour online.

Many participants in the study believed women would be more likely to feel physically intimidated and highlighted concerns about wider issues of misogyny and violence against women.

Last year, Nation.Cymru published a report which saw female political figures in Wales describe the misogyny and harassment they were facing – with some warning that intimidation was discouraging women from taking up a career in politics.

In exclusive discussions with Nation.Cymru, the women of Wales’ parliament relayed harrowing experiences of online toxicity – including death threats, rape threats and insults about their physical appearance.

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