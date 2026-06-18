Plaid defends walkout as criticism mounts over handing debate floor to Reform

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru has defended the actions of ministers who walked out during a debate yesterday as the party faces criticism for surrendering the floor to Reform UK.

Several Plaid Cymru ministers, along with Labour and Green Senedd Members, staged a walkout from the Chamber during a Reform-led debate on Wednesday (June 17).

The walkout was triggered by comments made by Reform’s Joe Martin.

He used his speaking time to joke about Welsh children being unable to read and claimed that nurses were signing up for universal credit because their jobs were being given to workers from India.

Plaid’s Caerdydd Fynnon Taf MS Zaynub Akbar could be heard off camera saying: “I’m going to leave this because I don’t accept any of this and I don’t want to be a part of it.”

Welsh Government ministers, including Trefnydd Heledd Fychan, could be seen walking out of the Chamber along with most of Labour’s MSs including Mike Hedges who branded Mr Martin’s remarks “very nasty and racist”.

Welsh Green Party leader Anthony Slaughter also left the Chamber during the debate, saying it was the “right thing to do” in response to “divisive rhetoric”.

“There’s a clear need to establish early on in this Senedd that this kind of language and behaviour isn’t acceptable,” he added.

‘Unchallenged’

However, ex-Labour MS Alun Davies criticised Plaid Cymru for giving the floor to Reform.

He said: “We’ve really got to do better than this. The whole point of defeating Reform at the polls was to elect people who would take them on and not run away.

“We simply cannot allow the chamber of our national parliament to be dominated by Reform because alternative voices have walked away from taking them on.

“We cannot allow this racism and prejudice to go unchallenged.

“I would expect elected members to be in their places and defeating Reform with the power of their arguments.”

‘Cowardly’

Welsh Conservative MS Andrew RT Davies also condemned the walkout branding ministers “childish” and “cowardly”.

He said: “The Senedd looked like a student union debating society yesterday. It was an incredibly bad look.”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Plaid Cymru will not stand by as Reform UK make a mockery of our democracy and mock the communities we represent.

“Wales is a tolerant nation, grounded in compassion and respect – characteristics completely absent in the Reform UK ranks.”

The Reform motion that sparked the dispute did not pass. It called on the Welsh Government to end all international spending.

During his speech, Mr Martin branded Wales’ international projects “some of the most pointless schemes known to man”.

He claimed that the Welsh Government’s Ugandan tree-planting scheme had come about after Wales “won the competition for who can find the stupidest use of taxpayer money”.

Jokes

Mr Martin continued: “We actually asked some Ugandan people what they thought about Wales’s scheme to send them money for trees and they said, ‘Why are you sending us money for trees?’

“We then asked the same question to some Welsh students who had been through our underfunded education system, but we didn’t get a reply because we had e-mailed them and they couldn’t read.

“We spend £5 million on mini embassies across the globe. In India, one of the functions of those mini embassies is to recruit nurses to come and work in our NHS, which is great because it means that the Welsh people who would have otherwise become nurses can instead go on universal credit.

“I have enquired as to why we can’t just have an enormous pit where we burn all the money, but apparently that’s not compliant with net zero.”

He added: “Not everyone thinks these are stupid ideas, of course. I did actually receive an e-mail from a constituent the other day in favour of these schemes. I’m joking; I didn’t.”

Closing the debate, Reform’s Jason O’Connell said he was”deeply disappointed” that some Members had left the Chamber when the debate got “tough” adding that it was “absolutely shameful” for the people that voted for them.

Mr Martin was rebuked by the Senedd’s Llywydd the same morning for making derogatory remarks about Sudanese asylum seekers the day before.

Huw Irranca-Davies’ intervention came after Plaid ministers complained that Mr Martin had breached the Senedd’s standing orders.

Rules

In response, the Presiding Officer issued a warning to all Senedd Members that they should follow the Senedd’s rules on appropriate conduct.

At the end of the international spending debate, the Llywydd reissued the warning to Mr Martin.

He said: “I would like you to reflect, please, on the remarks and your contribution today.

“It was not in line with my expectations. Going forward, I think we all need to reflect on this and make sure that we comply with our conduct within this Chamber and the way we comport ourselves in light of my remarks.

“It’s particularly disappointing, as I made those remarks for a very good purpose earlier this afternoon.

“We can have robust disagreement, but with respect for each other and respect for others out there in wider society.”