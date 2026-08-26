Plaid hails first 100 days in power as opposition accuse ministers of wasting time and money

Emily Price

The newly elected Plaid Cymru Welsh Government has marked its first 100 days in office by highlighting what it says is key progress towards its promise to improve people’s lives across Wales, while rival politicians have accused ministers of wasting time and money.

Since Wales’ brand new cabinet first met on 18 May, ministers say they have been laying the foundations for “long-term change”.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth had formally committed to a detailed “First 100 Days” plan during Plaid Cymru’s conference back in February before the party had formed a minority government in the Senedd following the May 7 election.

In an announcement published today (August 26) the government said it begun work “on the issues that matter most” including cutting NHS waiting times, improving schools, creating jobs, and “giving every child the best possible start in life”.

The Welsh Government said the progress it has made included confirming increased incentives for teacher training, expanding funded childcare provision, extending free school meals and securing a multi-year funding deal for farmers.

Plaid ministers also committed to a new north-south coach service to connect communities and established an expert group to plan new surgical hubs as part of wider work to bring down waiting times.

The Welsh Government said it had today published a digital dashboard allowing people to track progress against these priorities for the first time.

The dashboard explains what is being done and provides data to help show whether the actions are making a difference to people’s lives.

The dashboard will continue to be developed as further information becomes available.

Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution, Dafydd Trystan Davies, said: “The direction of this Welsh Government is clear, and these first 100 days have shown that we won’t accept drift or delay when action is needed.

“On this, the 100th day since Cabinet first met, I’m pleased to publish our new priorities dashboard, reflecting our commitment to openness and continued transparency.

“Today is an important early milestone, but it’s just the start. We have been laying the building blocks for long-term change and begun delivering on our promise to improve people’s lives.

“Our task now is to keep building a stronger economy, stronger public services, and a fairer Wales where everyone has the opportunity to succeed – and that work will continue without delay.”

However, the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd said the new Plaid Cymru Welsh Government had failed to use its first 100 days to lay the foundations for a stronger economy and better public services.

The party’s leader, Darren Millar accused ministers of “wasting time and money on a pointless constitutional commission, a harmful 2040 Net Zero target and an endless torrent of plans and reviews instead of decisive action”.

Mr Millar argued that too many of Plaid’s 100-day commitments had failed to achieve any outcomes. He labelled the commitments “vague, woolly or are merely the announcement of a review or confirmation of an intention to act”.

Mr Millar said: “Plaid’s first 100 days have been a disappointing series of missed opportunities to turn the page on 27 years of Labour rule in Wales.

“There has been total lack of urgency to improve people’s lives, yet Plaid Ministers have been quick to prioritise spending yet more time, energy and money on tinkering with the constitution.

“Instead of wasting time with yet more plans, panels and reviews, the Plaid Welsh Government could have been taking action on extending business rate relief, cutting taxes for hardworking families, banning mobile phones in classrooms and protecting women and girls by initiating a grooming gang inquiry and fully implementing the Supreme Court ruling on sex.

“Instead of constantly agitating for yet more powers for the Senedd and unrealistic and harmful Net Zero policies, Plaid must use the powers it already has to focus on the people’s priorities and deliver rapid and real change for the people of Wales.”

Welsh Labour Leader Ken Skates said not much had changed in Wales since Plaid Cymru won power.

He said: “Plaid have been telling us for decades that they were ready to lead Wales. Their actions since getting into Government suggest otherwise.

“100 days in and it’s difficult to see what has changed. Plaid Cymru’s programme has included new reviews, expert groups, taskforces and strategies.

“But big questions remain.

“What practical things will they do to tackle the cost of living? When will two-year NHS waits be eliminated? And what is the full timetable and cost of the childcare offer?

“The people of Wales deserve less talk and more action.”

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