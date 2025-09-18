Plaid leader accuses Reform of trying to silence Wales

The leader of Plaid Cymru has accused Reform of attempting to silence Wales after one of its members suggested the Welsh Parliament could be abolished.

Rhun ap Iorwerth said voters need to understand what is at stake following reports that a Reform government would roll back the devolution settlement in Wales.

Plaid and Reform are currently forecast to be the two biggest parties in Wales next year, according to a YouGov poll published by ITV Cymru Wales on Tuesday.

Mr ap Iorwerth, who was speaking in Ystrad Mynach ahead of a by-election in the Caerphilly constituency next month, said: “I think it’s important that people do understand that there are still forces in politics, including in Reform, that want to get rid of our voice as a nation.

“That is what talking about getting rid of the Welsh Parliament means. The parliament is our voice as a nation, it’s our democratic institution.”

“Not ruling anything out”

At a conference in Birmingham earlier this month, Laura Anne Jones, Reform’s Member of the Senedd for South Wales East, said: “We need to try and make the Senedd work for the people of Wales, but if it doesn’t, we need to question whether the Senedd is really adding value to Wales.”

Speaking to BBC Wales after her speech, she denied she was calling for a referendum, but added: “As a party we are not ruling anything out.”

However, addressing a press conference in Caerphilly last week, Mr Farage said: “You will not hear a word from me about getting rid of the Senedd.”

Mr ap Iorwerth said: “I think it’s very, very clear that within Reform, there are significant factions, including their only voice in the Senedd, who speak very openly about getting rid of our Senedd.

“It is important that people weigh up what is at stake, both here in Caerphilly and in a Welsh election, in that straight battle between Plaid and Reform.

“One is a party that is of Wales, made in Wales, focuses on Wales’ interests always, and the other one I think, quite clearly, they’re interested in promoting their own interests ahead of the next UK elections.”

“Bandwagon”

Lindsay Whittle, Plaid’s candidate in the Caerphilly by-election, suggested talk about abolishing the Senedd is a “bandwagon” that Reform has jumped on.

The Conservatives have selected Gareth Potter as their candidate in the by-election and Labour has chosen Richard Tunnicliffe to bid for the seat.

Llyr Powell is standing for Reform.

Welsh Labour has held the Caerphilly seat since the Senedd was first established as the National Assembly for Wales in 1999.

The by-election in Caerphilly was called following the death of Hefin Wyn David, who had served as Member of the Senedd for Caerphilly since 2016.