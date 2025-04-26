Plaid leader hails Wales’ ‘growing confidence’ ahead of march for independence

Rhun ap Iorwerth has spoken of a growing confidence in the campaign for Welsh independence ahead of the latest pro-independence march in Barry on Saturday.

Speaking before the march, the leader of Plaid Cymru highlighted communities’ growing disillusionment with Westminster and accused the Labour UK Government of failing to deliver on their promise of change.

‘Potential’

MR ap Iorwerth MS said: “I’m excited to be joining thousands of others in Barry today – whether indy-curious or indy-confident – as we celebrate the possibilities of Wales’s potential.

“With recent independence polling moving again in a positive direction, Wales is clearly on a journey and it is up to us as those who believe in our nation’s ability to stand on her own two feet to bring as many people as possible with us.

“As disillusionment with Westminster grows in Welsh communities, we are also seeing a growing confidence that Wales should have the right and resources to decide its own future.

“Labour fought the UK General Election on a promise of change – that promise now lies in tatters. We always knew that the Tories would never give Wales the fair deal we deserve but now it’s crystal clear that Labour never will either.

“Whether it’s the cuts to welfare depriving the most vulnerable of a safety net or the outrageous decision not to give Wales its share of HS2 money, more and more people are waking up to the fact that the Union is both morally and economically indefensible.

“Plaid Cymru has always said that we will fight for more powers not for the sake of it but for a purpose – so that we can properly fund our vital services, so we can grow our economy, and so we can begin to repair the fabric of society which has been torn by more than a decade of Tory austerity.

“I look forward to another successful Yes Cymru march and would encourage anyone who is tired of Westminster’s broken promises and believes that decisions about Wales should be made in Wales to join us.”

King Square

Several thousand people are expected to take part in the march, which departs from Barry’s King Square at 1pm.

Barry has a significant place in Welsh history, having played a key role in the Cymru Fydd movement for home rule in the 1890s.

Following the march, a rally will be held in King Square featuring speeches and live music.

Speakers include former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, Catalan independence campaigner Anna Arqué i Solsona, Plaid Cymru’s Kiera Marshall, Tessa Marshall from the Green Party, and singer-songwriter Eädyth Crawford.

The rally will be hosted by local councillor Mark Hooper, with music by Emma Winter, known from Y Llais, the Welsh version of The Voice.

