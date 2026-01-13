Plaid leader slams Reform UK in key speech ahead of final Senedd term

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth will accuse Reform UK of “playing on people’s fears and stoking anger” in a key speech to mark the beginning of the final Senedd term before the Welsh election.

Ap Iorwerth has described the May 7 Senedd election is a “historic opportunity” for Wales to elect a government that is “focused on getting to grips with the issues facing the country.”

A YouGov voting intention poll carried out in December predicted that Plaid is on course to win the largest number of seats in the Welsh Parliament.

Reform UK is also predicted to do well at the election with the party regularly polling almost neck and neck with Plaid Cymru.

Reform’s leader, Clacton MP Nigel Farage, still has yet to appoint a Welsh leader.

The party’s previous leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, was recently jailed for ten and a half years for taking bribes in return for making pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament.

Reform was predicted to win the recent Caerphilly by-election triggered by the sudden death of Labour incumbent Hefin David.

However, on polling day Reform comfortably beaten by Plaid Cymru.

A Plaid win at the Senedd election this year would represent a landmark change in Welsh politics as Labour has been the party in power in Cardiff Bay since the dawn of devolution 26 years ago.

Multiple polls have indicated a significant collapse in support for Welsh Labour.

Under the new 96-seat Senedd system, projections suggest the party in power could win as few as 6 to 10 seats, down from their current position of 30 seats in a 60-member chamber.

Historic

The Senedd’s current opposition party – the Welsh Conservatives – are also facing a potential historic low in support with polling showing the Tories are falling to fourth place behind Plaid Cymru, Reform UK, and Labour.

Speaking at the beginning of the final Senedd term on Tuesday (January 13), Rhun ap Iorwerth is expected to say that momentum from successive opinion polls has revealed that support for Plaid is “greater than ever”.

Plaid’s leader will say that “2026 is a year of new opportunities” and that unlike the current Labour government, Plaid Cymru “won’t take the people of Wales for granted”.

He will add that the party will work harder than ever before to earn the trust of the people of Wales ahead of the Welsh election to deliver for the country, and stop Nigel Farage’s party from getting into power.

‘Opportunities’

Ap Iorwerth MS said: “2026 is a year of new opportunities for Wales, to elect a government whose sole mission is to create a fairer, more ambitious Wales.

“Whether that’s through fixing the NHS, helping Welsh-owned businesses grow, supporting families struggling with the cost of living crisis, or demanding fairness and standing up for Wales – a Plaid Cymru government will always do what’s right by our communities.

“While momentum is with Plaid Cymru and support for our positive vision for Wales is greater than ever, we’ll work tirelessly over the coming four months to build trust and earn every single vote.

“This is the year we say no more to London parties who only see Wales as a stepping stone to Westminster.

“For too long, Labour have taken Wales for granted, and they’re now out of the race.

“Reform is seeking to take advantage of that through playing on people’s fears and stoking anger, but Plaid Cymru is offering hope and ambition for Wales’ future – which even Labour themselves admit.

“Make no mistake: voting Plaid Cymru isn’t voting for change for the sake of change – it’s a vote to put Wales back on track, with a government whose priorities are that of its people and only answerable to those it represents.

“Let’s not waste this opportunity. Together, we can make history and create the confident Wales we know it can be by voting for a Plaid Cymru Government on 7 May 2026.”