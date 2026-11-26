Emily Price

A Plaid Cymru MP has criticised Reform UK for failing to attend a House of Commons debate on tackling violence against women and girls.

Ynys Môn Member of Parliament Llinos Medi made the remarks on Wednesday (November 25) during a debate marking White Ribbon Day – an annual international campaign held to raise awareness and prevent gender-based violence.

Ms Medi – speaking on behalf of Plaid Cymru during the session – highlighted the role social media plays in normalising attitudes that contribute to violence against women and girls.

She called on politicians from all parties to challenge misogyny wherever it appears.

Her comments come amid renewed scrutiny of Reform UK’s culture towards women after the party’s MP for Runcorn and Helsby, Sarah Pochin, was reported to have described the party as “chauvinistic” and said women were routinely excluded by senior figures.

When challenged about those remarks, Reform’s leader Nigel Farage suggested they had been made after “a few drinks”.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Medi said: “Misogyny on social media normalises violence against women and girls in our communities.

“This is a direct threat to the safety of women and girls, and as a mum and an auntie to young girls, I refuse to allow it to impact their futures.”

Gesturing at empty Reform benches, the Plaid MP asked: “Does the Minister agree that all of us across the House have a role to play in challenging misogyny at source and preventing real-life consequences? And that means all of us!”

Minister for Women and Equalities, Bridget Phillipson MP responded: “I absolutely agree with the honourable lady.

“This is about tackling the attitudes that we see as well as dealing with the consequences that arise and lead to male violence.

“She is also right that we need to continue to take action on what we see online, which all too often poisons the minds of young people and leads to harm.

“That is why we are taking firm action on online abuse, and why we have launched a national task force on tackling misogyny to address the root causes that give rise to women losing their lives to male violence.”

Speaking after the session, Ms Medi added: “We all have a role to play in challenging misogyny at its source and preventing its real-life consequences.

“So, despite claiming to care about the safety of women and girls, it was disappointing that Reform UK did not have a representative in the chamber for today’s session. It takes all of us.”

Reform’s leader in Wales, Helen Jenner, hit out at the Plaid MP in a post to social media, describing Ms Medi’s remarks as a “cheap shot” and accusing her of using White Ribbon Day to score political points.

Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd Liz Saville Roberts responded to the post pointing out that Ms Medi was simply telling the truth about the fact that Reform UK did not have a representative at the White Ribbon Day debate.

Ms Saville Roberts wrote: “Llinos Medi spoke on behalf of Plaid Cymru in yesterday’s debate on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, and noted that Reform UK did not have a representative taking part.

“Are you disputing that Helen Jenner?”

Sharing an image of Reform’s empty benches, the Plaid Cymru MP added: “The Reform bench is the one directly behind Llinos here.

“Then again, Reform do seem to have developed a habit of not turning up to debates.”