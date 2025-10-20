Plaid MP presses UK Government over Russian influence after ex-Reform Wales leader’s bribes case

Plaid Cymru MP Llinos Medi has urged the UK Government to strengthen safeguards against foreign interference in politics, following revelations that former Reform UK leader in Wales, Nathan Gill, accepted bribes from Russian operatives.

Mr Gill, a former MEP who lives in Llangefni on Ynys Môn, pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court in September to eight counts of bribery.

He admitted receiving payments from Kremlin-linked networks in exchange for promoting the presence of pro-Russian media outlets in Ukraine.

The offences came to light after Mr Gill was stopped by police at Manchester Airport on 13 September 2021 under schedule 3 of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act. He was later charged in February 2025, following a detailed investigation by Counter Terrorism Police.

China espionage case

During an Urgent Question on a separate China espionage case in the House of Commons, Ms Medi highlighted Mr Gill’s case, warning that Russian-linked operations had targeted UK and European lawmakers beyond Wales.

Standing in front of Reform’s Deputy Leader Richard Tice and Chief Whip Lee Anderson, the Ynys Môn MP told ministers: “Nathan Gill, former Reform leader in Wales – a constituent of mine – pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from Russia. He was stopped by police in September 2021 but only charged in February this year.

“Reports now suggest the Kremlin operation targeted not only him, but at least two other Members of the European Parliament, and a member of the House of Lords.

“What steps is the Government taking to ensure that Russian networks cannot continue to influence UK politics?”

‘Utmost seriousness’

The Home Office minister, Dan Jarvis MP, replied that the Government was treating the issue with the utmost seriousness.

“I think she raises a very important case that will be a matter of concern to Members right across the House,” he said.

“I can give her an assurance that we take these matters very seriously and specifically with regard to the point that she makes about Russia – I can absolutely give her the assurances that she seeks that we work incredibly hard alongside our allies to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to combat the threat that we all know we face from Russia.”

The case has reignited concerns about Russian influence in British and European politics.

Welsh Investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr has reported that the same Kremlin-linked network responsible for bribing Gill had been in contact with at least two other MEPs and a member of the House of Lords.

UKIP

Nathan Gill led UKIP in Wales before becoming Reform UK’s leader in the Senedd elections, and also served as a Member of the European Parliament between 2014 and 2020. His conviction marks one of the most high-profile cases of alleged Russian infiltration into British politics in recent decades.

Ms Medi said she wanted to ensure Wales was not left exposed to “dark money and disinformation campaigns” designed to destabilise democratic institutions.