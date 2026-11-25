Emily Price

Footage of a Plaid Cymru politician delivering a blistering takedown of Reform UK’s Senedd group has gone viral on social media.

Fflint Wrecsam MS Carrie Harper was widely praised on Facebook and TikTok after footage was circulated of her delivering a sharp rebuke to Reform Members during a debate on a motion to remove Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies.

Reform tabled the motion on Tuesday evening (November 24) in response to the Presiding Officer’s decision to bar Reform MS Joe Martin from speaking until he apologises for offensive remarks that breached the Senedd’s standing orders.

Harper rejected Reform UK’s claims that free speech was under threat, telling the Senedd: “No free speech has been taken away”.

She went on to defend the Llywydd’s decision, saying Martin had used language that had been ruled discriminatory and offensive.

Her remarks prompted angry shouts from Reform Members across the Chamber.

“Free speech isn’t a free pass for hate speech,” Harper said.

The former Wrexham councillor pointed out that some Reform Members had previously declared that not all cultures were equal, while Martin himself had faced criticism over remarks about Sudanese asylum seekers and Indian nurses.

When Reform’s leader in Wales, Helen Jenner, attempted to intervene, Harper refused, telling her: “Not today, no – I’ve got more I want to say, and I want to make sure that you’re actually here to hear it.”

As the Chamber become more rowdy, Harper explained why Martin’s claim that white people in the UK were being replaced, echoed the far-right Great Replacement conspiracy theory.

The Plaid MS questioned why Welsh identity should be defined by skin colour and pointed out that non-white people, including members of her own family, were just as Welsh as anyone else.

Her comments saw further calling out in the Chamber prompting Deputy Llywydd Kerry Ferguson to call for silence.

Harper continued her speech, moving on to mock Reform’s members for being photographed in a pub as they boycotted Senedd proceedings last week.

She said: “I know this is frustrating for you, this is eating into valuable drinking time, isn’t it, but some of us have actually got a job to do.”

The Plaid MS went on to argue that Reform had silenced itself by choosing not to attend Plenary sessions for two weeks, withdrawing one of their own debates, and walking out on another.

“While the rest of us were in here discussing how we help people through the cost-of-living crisis, improving healthcare and supporting unpaid carers, that same afternoon, Reform were in the pub,” Harper said.

The Fflint Wrecsam MS then accused Reform’s group in the Senedd of portraying themselves as “victims”, an approach she said was used by the far-right in the US and across Europe.

“Make the minorities the target and when you’re challenged, claim that you’re the victim; turn accusations of racism into accusations of censorship, and suddenly, the debate is no longer about the people you’ve attacked, but your supposed loss of freedom,” she said.

Harper received applause as she finished delivering her speech by saying Members on Plaid Cymru’s benches had confidence in the Llywydd “because his judgment was right”.

“Joe Martin’s comments crossed the line and he should apologise,” she said.

Clips of Harper’s fiery speech were later shared widely on social media, with some posts attracting thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Some commentators responded to the clips with fire emojis, describing Harper’s takedown as “incredible” and “inspiring”.

Others praised her for continuing her speech despite repeated interruptions from Reform Members attempting to shout her down.