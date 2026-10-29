Plaid MS seeks assurances over plans to cut Powys hospital beds

Nation.Cymru staff

A Plaid Cymru MS has written to the Health Minister asking how residents’ views are being considered over proposals she says would remove more than 100 beds from Powys community hospitals.

Rebeca Phillips, who represents Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, has asked Cabinet Minister for Health and Care Mabon ap Gwynfor to explain the Welsh Government’s discussions with Powys Teaching Health Board about its “Better Together” plans.

She wants assurances that the health board is listening to residents during its consultation, which runs until January 10.

Ms Phillips said patients already faced long journeys for treatment and feared losing more care closer to home.

“Residents across Powys already feel they have a poor deal from their Health Board, with many patients having to travel to Swansea, Cardiff, Wrexham or across the border to England for treatment that is available to other Welsh citizens in locations closer to where they live,” she said.

“Therefore, the proposal to remove so many beds from local hospitals is seen as insulting to so many of my constituents.”

According to Ms Phillips, members of the public, clinicians and elected representatives requested a consultation option that would retain services at community hospitals, but the health board did not include one.

She has also requested details of further discussions between the Minister, Welsh Government officials and health board representatives about the proposals.

“In the meantime, I want to assure residents that I fully understand and share their concerns regarding the proposal and continue to urge as many as possible to respond to the consultation,” she said.

The consultation covers adult physical and mental health services, community hospital care, minor injury units and some diagnostic services.

It will also inform longer-term decisions on temporary arrangements, including minor injury unit opening hours, rehabilitation services and “ready to go home” units in Bronllys and Llanidloes.

In its consultation material, the health board says services urgently need to change because it cannot always provide the standards of safe and timely care it wants.

It highlights small teams spread across a large geographical area and reliance on agency staff who may be less familiar with local services.

Public feedback

The board says public feedback and new ideas will influence its decisions, alongside clinical information and assessments of the proposals’ potential effects.

It is inviting alternative suggestions and says these will be considered against criteria set out in the consultation document.

Board members are due to consider the responses and decide on future services in spring 2027. Some changes, if approved, could take up to ten years to implement.

GP services and changes to acute and emergency care commissioned outside Powys are not directly included in the consultation.

Thirteen local events and three online sessions are being held. Residents can view the proposals and respond through the health board’s consultation website.