Plaid praised on climate ambition as analysis highlights policy divides ahead of Senedd election

Mark Mansfield

A new analysis of party manifestos has highlighted major differences in how Wales’ main political parties plan to tackle the climate and nature emergency, with Plaid Cymru singled out for having the most comprehensive set of proposals.

The assessment by Greenpeace compared commitments across key policy areas including energy, transport, housing and environmental protection ahead of the Senedd election on May 7.

It found that Plaid Cymru is the only party to set a specific target of reaching net zero emissions by 2040, alongside pledging to phase out unnecessary single-use plastics.

The party was ranked highest overall across the policy areas examined.

Greenpeace described Plaid’s programme as a “strong and comprehensive set of policies” which, if delivered, could position Wales as a “climate and nature champion of the UK”.

However, the analysis also identified strengths and weaknesses across all major parties, underlining the broader political divide on environmental policy.

Welsh Labour’s manifesto was described as a “solid” offer, with commitments to generate 100% of electricity from renewable sources by 2035, expand public transport and improve energy efficiency in homes.

It also includes targets to restore nature and reduce pollution, though Greenpeace noted a lack of detail in some areas, including agricultural reform.

The Green Party of England and Wales was credited with strong proposals on home insulation, public transport and biodiversity, including a commitment to restore 30% of nature by the end of the decade.

However, the analysis highlighted the absence of a clear net zero target and limited detail on funding.

The Welsh Conservatives received a more critical assessment, with Greenpeace saying the party had set out no clear targets for reducing emissions or tackling biodiversity loss.

While there were commitments on transport and flood defences, the manifesto also included proposals to expand road use and restrict renewable energy developments.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats were praised for their focus on sustainable farming and action on sewage pollution, but criticised for lacking clear targets on net zero and renewable energy, as well as limited proposals on nature restoration.

Meanwhile, Reform UK was strongly criticised in the report, with Greenpeace warning that its proposals to scrap climate commitments and limit renewable energy would have negative consequences for the environment and economy.

The analysis comes as the Senedd election campaign enters the final straight with polling suggesting a tight race between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK to finish as the largest party.

Plaid Cymru representatives said the findings reinforced their position as the party with the most ambitious climate agenda.

Dafydd Trystan, a lead candidate for Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, said: “Greenpeace’s analysis confirms that Plaid Cymru has the most ambitious and credible plan to tackle the climate and nature emergencies in Wales.

“We are the only party setting a net zero target, and we are matching that ambition with practical steps – investing in public transport, supporting workers into green jobs, and ensuring our communities benefit directly from renewable energy.”

Funding

Environmental groups have broadly welcomed the increased focus on climate policy across manifestos, though they note that delivery will depend on funding, governance and cooperation with the UK Government.

Separate analysis by Friends of the Earth Cymru also highlighted Plaid Cymru’s 2040 net zero target as a significant commitment, while noting that implementation across all parties’ plans will be key.

The Greenpeace report also found that while climate and nature policies vary widely, there is a growing emphasis on issues such as energy security, transport reform and community benefits from renewable projects.

It identified the cost of living, healthcare and the economy as key factors shaping voter priorities, with environmental issues forming part of a wider policy mix rather than a standalone concern.