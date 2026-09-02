Plaid presses PM to follow the evidence and devolve policing to Wales

Mark Mansfield

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he will give Welsh Government proposals for further devolution “fair consideration” after being pressed to put the transfer of policing powers on the table.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts challenged the Prime Minister at PMQs to include policing in talks with First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth next month.

Her intervention came after Mr Burnham said during a visit to Port Talbot last week that he was “open” to devolving policing to Wales.

Speaking alongside Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams, the Prime Minister pointed to his experience in Greater Manchester and said he understood “how much you can do when you can really make policing right for the places and the people where you are”.

At PMQs, Mrs Saville Roberts told him: “Our new Plaid Cymru Government has laid the foundations for change, showing what Wales can achieve with the powers we have.

“The Prime Minister says devolving powers means better public services, and I agree. But policing in Wales is still controlled from afar here in Westminster.

“So will he please put his devolution instincts into practice and confirm that devolving policing will be on the table when he meets the First Minister next month?”

Mr Burnham did not specifically commit to discussing the devolution of policing but said proposals put forward by the Welsh Government would be considered.

He replied: “The approach I will take, Mr Speaker, and I say this to the Honourable Lady – and we did meet the Deputy First Minister last week at Port Talbot – where proposals come from the Senedd Government, we will give them fair consideration.

“We do need to work together to get growth going. We do need to secure the future of Port Talbot together. If that can be done with more locally devolved power across Wales, then I am absolutely ready to work with her and the First Minister on that.”

Plaid Cymru has long argued that policing and justice should be devolved to Wales, bringing the country into line with Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The 2019 Commission on Justice in Wales, chaired by former Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, recommended that responsibility for justice should be transferred to Wales.

The Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales subsequently concluded in 2024 that there was no convincing evidence against devolving justice and policing, while the earlier Brown Commission said there was no constitutional reason why powers held in Scotland could not also be devolved to Wales.

‘Disappointed’

Speaking after PMQs, Mrs Saville Roberts welcomed Mr Burnham’s commitment to consider proposals but said she was disappointed he had not repeated his comments specifically about policing.

She said: “The Prime Minister’s commitment to give the Welsh Government’s proposals fair consideration is welcome. It was disappointing, however, that he stopped short of repeating his openness to devolving policing specifically on the floor of the House.

“The Prime Minister should follow the weight of evidence, not the voices of devolution-sceptic Labour MPs in Westminster.

“Policing works hand in hand with health, housing and social care, all already devolved to Wales. Bringing those services together would help prevent crime, tackle its causes and keep our communities safe.

“Scotland and Northern Ireland already control policing, while the city region of Greater Manchester has more powers over policing than the national parliament of Wales. That cannot be right.”

Progress

Mrs Saville Roberts said she hoped next month’s meeting between the Prime Minister and First Minister would result in progress.

She added: “When the Prime Minister meets the First Minister next month, I hope he will turn his warm words on devolution into meaningful progress for Wales, while respecting that how power is devolved within Wales is a matter for Wales, not Westminster.”

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