Plaid selects former AM for Senedd by-election

Plaid Cymru has chosen former Assembly Member Lindsay Whittle as its candidate to contest the forthcoming Senedd by-election in Caerphilly on 23 October.

The by-election follows the tragic death of Labour MS Hefin David, whose funeral was held on Monday.

Mr Whittle, who was brought up in Caerphilly and is a long-standing councillor in Penyrheol and leader of the Plaid group on Caerphilly Council, finished a close second to the Labour candidate in last year’s General Election.

He was elected leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council between 1999 and 2004, and from 2008 to 2011. In 2011 he was elected as Assembly Member for South Wales East in the National Assembly for Wales.

Surge

Plaid Cymru has seen its support surge in national opinion polls ahead of next year’s Senedd election, however based on recent polling, Reform could be the favourite to win the election, a result that would leave Labour’s Senedd group on 29 seats with opposition parties holding 31.

“The circumstances of this by-election, which arose after the death of Hefin David, are of course tremendously sad and my thoughts remain with Hefin’s loved ones.” Mr Whittle said.

“The people of Caerphilly deserve a passionate local representative in the Senedd. I’m determined to offer a positive agenda, to give this area a fair deal.”

‘Real asset’

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Lindsay Whittle has a long record of standing up for his community and would be a real asset in the Senedd.

“People locally feel let down and taken for granted by the Labour Government.

“NHS waiting lists remain high. Schools are underfunded. Councils are struggling to deliver essential services.

“On top of the ongoing high cost of living, we’ve seen cuts to the Winter Fuel Allowance and increases in National Insurance for small businesses. And Wales isn’t getting a fair deal on funding for public services.

“After 26 years of Labour, people are increasingly unhappy with how Wales has been run. They see overstretched services, wasted opportunities and little ambition and they’re looking for change.

“Voters in Caerphilly know that they can trust Plaid Cymru to put Wales’s interests first every time.”