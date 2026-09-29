Plaid tells Burnham ‘new politics’ must mean more powers for Wales

Mark Mansfield

Plaid Cymru has challenged Andy Burnham to match his promise of a “new politics” with more powers for Wales.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s Labour conference speech, the party’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts welcomed plans to reform Westminster’s voting system but questioned what his proposals would mean for the devolved nations.

Mr Burnham’s first conference address as Labour leader included plans for free social care in England, changes to state pension increases and closer ties with the European Union.

Ms Saville Roberts said: “On many issues, there is clear common ground between Andy Burnham’s plans for England and what the Plaid Cymru Welsh Government is already delivering in Wales, and we stand ready to work constructively where that can benefit the people of Wales.”

The Prime Minister promised greater powers for English mayors during his speech in Liverpool.

Ms Saville Roberts said: “While much of the Prime Minister’s speech focused on England, including giving mayors greater powers and control, there was far less detail on what his vision of rewiring the British state means for the devolved nations.

“If that vision is genuinely about improving the lives of people in every postcode, it must also be about shifting power from Westminster to Wales.”

On electoral reform, Mr Burnham announced a national commission open to all political parties. Labour would fight the next general election with a pledge to change the system “so everyone’s vote counts and everyone’s voice is heard”, he said.

The proposal concerns Westminster elections, rather than the separate system used to elect the Senedd.

Electoral reform

Ms Saville Roberts said: “We particularly welcome his commitment to a commission on electoral reform. Plaid Cymru has long argued that Westminster’s voting system is broken and that every vote should count equally, and we will engage constructively with that process.”

Among Mr Burnham’s biggest announcements was a plan to change the state pension triple lock from April 2030 to help fund a National Care Service in England.

The triple lock currently guarantees annual increases in line with inflation, average earnings or 2.5%, whichever is highest.

Under his proposal, pensions would continue to rise by at least inflation or 2.5%, but the automatic annual link to earnings would end. Officials said additional increases would be made in some years where necessary to maintain the pension’s value relative to earnings over time.

Mr Burnham said the existing arrangements would remain throughout this Parliament, honouring Labour’s 2024 manifesto commitment.

Social care

The pension changes would affect people in Wales because state pensions are controlled by Westminster. Social care is devolved, so the proposed English service would not introduce free care in Wales.

Mr Burnham said the care service would begin in the next Parliament and be “fully funded, and not through borrowing”.

Institute for Fiscal Studies deputy director Jonathan Cribb said the savings “are likely to be relatively small in the first few years, but rise substantially over time”.

He added: “We should not expect this reform to save enough that it could fund universal social care in the next parliament.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham told the Press Association: “Going to the well of pensioners before going for the super rich is wrong.”

Mr Burnham also announced plans to give mayors greater influence over water companies and repeal restrictions on public ownership. The speech did not set out how those proposals would apply in Wales.

A publicly owned Great British Grid, established under Great British Energy, would seek to increase competition in electricity networks and speed up connections.

EU

On Europe, Mr Burnham promised to set out options for the UK’s long-term relationship with the EU around a summit later this year.

“Brexit has done more harm than good,” he said.

Labour’s 2024 manifesto ruled out returning to the single market or customs union. Mr Burnham did not announce a replacement policy but said he would seek agreement on a closer relationship with the bloc.

Ms Saville Roberts said Plaid would support UK Government measures that benefit Wales, adding: “But constitutional renewal cannot simply be about reforming Westminster. It must also be about shifting power from Westminster to Wales, strengthening our democracy, and equipping our nation with the tools it needs to build a stronger economy.”

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