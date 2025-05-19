Plaid urges Starmer to ‘confront the truth’ about Brexit

Emily Price

Plaid Cymru has called on the UK Government to acknowledge “the economic impact of Brexit on Wales” and take steps to rebuild the UK’s relationship with the European Union by rejoining the Single Market and Customs Union.

Plaid’s leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth warned that without addressing the structural trade and investment barriers created by Brexit, the UK Government’s priority of driving economic growth “will remain significantly constrained” with Wales among the hardest-hit parts of the UK.

His comments came after the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, attended a major summit with Brussels chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa on Monday (May 19).

Deal

The meeting saw the UK and EU agree to a new deal – including a 12-year agreement on EU fishing boats in UK waters.

There will be no change to current access to fish for coastal communities and no reduction in the British quota or increase in the quota the EU is allowed to catch, it is understood.

The deal means European vessels will enjoy the same post-Brexit access they have had until 2038, 12 years after the current arrangement expires.

In return, the UK secured an agreement that reduces checks on food exports to the EU.

The new deal will also see more tourists able to use e-gates at airports in Europe, the introduction of pet passports for UK cats and dogs and businesses will be able to sell burgers and sausages into the bloc again.

Devolved

Plaid’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said it was “concerning” that the Prime Minister has agreed to a fisheries deal – a devolved matter – without the involvement of the devolved governments.

She said: “We were promised better cooperation under Labour, yet we are seeing the same old ‘Westminster knows best’ approach.

“Equally troubling is the silence from the Welsh Government on this matter. Fisheries are devolved, yet we have seen no meaningful effort to assert Wales’s interests or demand a seat at the table. Our coastal communities deserve a government that cares about their interests.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said she welcomed today’s announcement.

She said: “This is about creating pragmatic solutions, slashing red tape for Welsh businesses, supporting our food producers, creating new opportunities and jobs for our defence sector and cutting queues at airports.

“It will also provide opportunities for our young people, which will build on Taith, our incredibly successful international exchange programme already benefitting thousands of young people in Wales. I look forward to discussing this more with the Prime Minister later this week.”

‘Damage’

The UK’s withdrawal from the EU was triggered by a referendum in 2016, where a majority of voters chose to leave.

Brexit is estimated to have cost the Welsh economy up to £4 billion, reduced the value of Welsh exports by up to £1.1 billion, and led to a loss of £1 billion in European structural and rural development funding.

Post-Brexit trade agreements between the UK, Australia and New Zealand have also placed additional pressure on Welsh agriculture and manufacturing.

Rhun ap Iorwerth says the UK Government had so far “failed to properly reset the relationship with the EU”, adding that without action “the damage will continue”.

He said: “Today’s summit was a critical opportunity to begin repairing the UK’s broken relationship with Europe.

“If Keir Starmer is serious about his government’s priority of growing the economy, he must seize the opportunity to remove trade barriers with our largest neighbouring market by committing to re-join the Single Market and Customs Union.

“This is the most effective way to reverse the damage inflicted on Welsh communities by Brexit, and his government have thus far failed to use all the tools at their disposal to address this damage.

“If Starmer is serious about resetting the UK’s relationship with Europe, he must heed Plaid Cymru’s calls and grasp at the opportunity to join the Single Market and Customs Union to protect the Welsh economy.”

Funding

Plaid Cymru has also called on the UK Government to create a Youth Mobility Scheme and re-join Erasmus+, to give Welsh young people new opportunities to live, learn and work across Europe.

The UK’s decision to leave the EU meant it was no longer eligible for funding from the Erasmus+ program.

The UK Government launched the Turing Scheme as an alternative which promised to offer additional funding for disadvantaged students.

But in 2023, the post-Brexit scheme gave students hoping to study or train abroad £22m less than was given out by the EU Erasmus programme it replaced.

The Welsh Government launched its own international learning exchange programme, Taith, in 2022 to provide similar opportunities to the Erasmus scheme.

Reconnection

Mr ap Iorwerth added: “In Wales, Plaid Cymru has never shied away from the realities of Brexit.

“Removing trade barriers with one of the largest and most prosperous markets in the world to give our economy the boost it needs by facilitating the free movement of goods, services, capital and labour across the EU – benefitting both UK businesses and consumers.

“While Labour panders to Reform voters and avoids the truth about Brexit, Plaid Cymru stands for hope – and for Wales working with Europe again.”

The UK Government was invited to comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

