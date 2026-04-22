Plaid warns Reform win would be ‘terrifying’ for Wales as Senedd poll shows dead heat
A Plaid Cymru candidate has described the prospect of Reform UK emerging as the largest party in the Senedd as “terrifying”, as a new poll shows the two parties locked in a tight race.
The ITV Cymru Wales survey, conducted by YouGov in partnership with Cardiff University, puts Plaid Cymru and Reform UK level on 29% of the vote, with Reform gaining ground and Plaid slipping since the previous poll.
Kiera Marshall, a Plaid Cymru candidate, said the findings underlined the stakes of the upcoming election.
“I think it’s terrifying, frankly. The idea of Reform being the largest party in Wales, what that would do to our services, what it would do for people on the lowest incomes, all the children, a third of our children living in poverty,” she said.
“We’ve consistently been around 30%, we’ve been quite stable for over the last few months.
“I think it just emphasises what Plaid Cymru has been saying this whole time, that this is a two-horse race between Plaid Cymru and Reform, and people really need to think about making sure we’re not letting Reform in through the back door.”
Modelling based on the Senedd’s new d’Hondt voting system suggests Reform would win 37 seats and Plaid Cymru 36, leaving both parties short of a majority ahead of the May 7 election.
Labour is projected to finish third on 13%, translating into around 12 seats, while the Greens are on 10% with seven seats. The Conservatives are on 8%, forecast to win three seats, and the Liberal Democrats on 6%, which would return leader Jane Dodds as the party’s sole MS.
Despite the close contest, analysts said the route to forming a government could differ significantly between the two leading parties.
Dr Jac Larner, of Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, said the “coalition arithmetic” was more favourable to Plaid, which could potentially work with Labour and the Greens to form a majority, while Reform had fewer viable partners.
Speaking on ITV Cymru Wales’ Sharp End, Reform UK’s Joe Martin said the poll reflected the party’s recent momentum.
“I think it reflects just about how well the leadership debates went for us, so we’ve seen a drop-off for everyone else and then a bump for Reform,” he said.
Labour’s Rob Stewart questioned the findings, saying they did not match what the party was seeing on the ground.
“You pick your poll, you pick your day. All I can say is this poll is inconsistent with what we’re seeing on the doorstep,” he said.
Encouraged
Green Party candidate Lauren James said her party remained encouraged by its position.
“I’d have to say that this time last year, if you had given me this poll, I would have been jumping for joy,” she said.
“We haven’t had a Green elected in the Senedd this year, and I think we’re still doing really well.”
Conservative representative Tom Giffard suggested his party could still play a key role in forming the next government.
“It’s highly likely that there could be a Conservative group in there that could hold the balance of power in the next Senedd,” he said.
“The best way to do that is to vote Welsh Conservatives because in this system, every Welsh Conservative vote counts.”
Campaigning
Liberal Democrat candidate Cadan ap Tomas said polling did not fully reflect the strength of campaigning on the ground.
“I think what this sort of polling doesn’t accurately reflect is the strength of all of us campaigning right across the country,” he said.
“I think we can achieve the surprise on the night.”
ITV Cymru Wales political editor Adrian Masters said the poll would “galvanise” both Plaid and Reform supporters, with the election shaping up as a “change election” as voters look for an alternative to the status quo.
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For reform, see the US and Putin.
They own Farage, they want to carve up Wales. This isn’t a political deal, it’s a asset grab.
And it seems half the country are still as thick as mince…!
The money behind farage is very good at running the narrative. See Mandelson in the press, don’t see Tice dodgy tax or Farage’s links to at least two woman abusers (5 I can think of). Don’t see the failing councils, you see Mandleson.
I wonder how many people will repent when the solids hit the fan. I expect many to deny they voted for them. Don’t forget these morons will get committee places even if plaid win.
Reform are definitely winning the election campaign, they’re clearly closing the gap in polls.
But it’s hardly surprising given attitudes like this. Plaid should be talking positive and about policies they will implement. Not getting involved in this culture war and divisive language.
This lady should be nowhere near the senedd. Part of plaids problem. They are actually turning people away from them now
Really, which of her comments do you disagree with?
Plaid Cymru doesn’t receive money from people close to the regimes of Russia and Iran respectively. Are we redefining the word patriotism now?
Just hope with every vote counting that there us a high turnout especially with younger people, because iunless they take an interest in the election Redorm will thrive.
It’s not just worrying that Reform are appearing so popular, it’s incredibly dangerous that so many of their supporters are in our communities. That’s people who WANT an end to Cymru as it’s own identity, that’s people who WANT our culture and language extinguished like the Jews in 1930’s Germany, that’s people who WANT women out of employment and careers and back in the kitchen, that’s people who WANT our ethnic minority population rounded up or worse. What has Cymru become by allowing this filth to infest our communities like a cancer?? Why are these people allowed near our children… Read more »
Demographics, who is voting for who, such numbers can only mean this is part of who we are…scary really…
The advocacy of ‘Separatism’ throughout all aspects of Wales…
We have been cursed these last years with a ‘butterfly house’ not the serious place of business…no more solicitor politicians…they have no skin in the game!
I think its regional, rather than a widespread phenomenon. Here in the West, there’s not much time for Reform. The seriously deprived areas of the south-east are much more vulnerable to snake oil merchants.
There needs to be a much bigger focus on the Valleys. Labour should have seen this a long time ago. No decent jobs, young unemployed, poor education prospects. And yet, the word from the streets is ‘immigration’ is a big issue for some elderly voters. It’s not their fault. They’ve been ignored since the collapse of well paid industrial jobs. This is Reform’s rust-belt territory.
The bookmakers all have Plaid Cymru as the favourite to win the most seats. I trust the bookies’ odds far more than opinion polls.