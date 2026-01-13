Plaid would use time in government to make case for independence, leader says

The leader of Plaid Cymru has said his party would use time in government to make the case for Welsh independence.

The party has positioned itself as a government-in-waiting ahead of the Senedd election in May, emboldened by its victory in the Caerphilly by-election in October.

Speaking at a press conference, leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said he hoped to move Wales on to the “road to independence”.

He said: “Everybody in Wales knows that I support Wales being an independent nation.

“The manifesto will spell out how we will want to use our time in government to make the case for how we could do things differently in Wales, how we can set a different trajectory for us by taking more levers of power into our hands.

“You can call that independence now, you can call it the road to independence, whatever, but we have business to do right now, on health, education, on families, on jobs, on the environment, on farming.”

The party leader has already ruled out a referendum in the first term of a Plaid government.

“It is in the hands of the people of Wales,” Mr ap Iorwerth added.

“My job is to try to show leadership and bring people with us… But we do that at the same time as getting to grips with those other issues.”

A Welsh Labour spokesman said: “This morning, Rhun ap Iorwerth said their plans are ‘the route to independence’ when calling for further devolved powers, even though he knows it does not add up.

“While they are shouting from the sidelines and making promises without power, Welsh Labour is building a fair future for Wales.”

Darren Millar, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “Plaid Cymru want to tear Britain apart.

“The people of Wales won’t let them.

“Plaid pretends to put Wales first, but in reality they would bankrupt us to pay for their independence pipe dream.

“We won’t let them hide their ultimate aim from voters.

“The Welsh Conservatives are clear: we will stand up for our United Kingdom and reject Plaid’s divisive, damaging separatism.”

Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “Plaid Cymru’s plans for independence would do catastrophic damage to the Welsh economy and be thousands of times more damaging than Brexit, risking jobs, investment and public services across Wales.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are clear: we will not support any government, formally or informally, that spends a single pound on independence.”