Plain-clothed police to disrupt predatory behaviour in crime prevention push

An operation that sees uniformed and plain-clothed police officers act as disruption teams to prevent sexual and violent offences from taking place is being rolled out across a Welsh police force.

Dyfed-Powys police piloted Project Vigilant in Carmarthenshire over Christmas, using specially trained teams of officers to identify and intervene where sexually predatory behaviour was displayed.

The teams are made up of plain clothed ‘spotters’ using behavioural observation training to spot predatory behaviour, and uniformed colleagues who will then be called to step in and disrupt potentially criminal activity before it happens.

Officers’ deployment is based on intelligence to make sure they are in the right place at the right time, and following an analysis of the pilot phase, the project will now be rolled out across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.

‘Innovative approach’

Chief Inspector Dominic Jones said: “This was a new project for Dyfed-Powys Police that we trialled over the busy Christmas period. It is an innovative approach to keeping vulnerable people safe while they’re out in the evening that has been successful in other forces, and I am pleased to confirm that we will soon be adopting the project across all four divisions.

“Everyone should feel safe on a night out, and nobody should feel the need to change their behaviour to avoid becoming a victim. By looking out for potential predators, we will ultimately be changing the behaviours of those who could cause harm and making our communities safer for all.”

Training has been carried out by Thames Valley Police, who spearheaded the project, with officers learning about the typical actions predators take to approach potential victims and separate them from their friends. Once this behaviour is flagged to the disruption teams, uniformed officers can make their presence known in the area, with the aim of preventing any offences.

CI Jones added: “There’s evidence to show that in cases where forces have deployed a greater number of uniformed officers to hotspot areas, perpetrators dispersed to other locations. The key here is in using plain clothed officers to spot the concerning behaviour and identify individuals to their colleagues who can step in. There has been no evidence of this technique resulting in issues moving to a different area.

“Another benefit of the project is that while it specifically aims to reduce the number of sexual and violent offences taking place, it also results in a wider range of crimes being detected – which is something we have also experienced.”

Safeguarding

On one evening during the pilot phase, the plain-clothed officers assisted in safeguarding a vulnerable woman who had been separated from her friends. They informed uniformed officers that she needed help, and they ensured she was taken home safely.

On another occasion, plain clothed officers witnessed a male driver revving his car engine and driving erratically. Uniformed officers were called to assist, and on speaking to the man they smelled alcohol on his breath. He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, as well as being in possession of ketamine.

Officers who have worked under Project Vigilant have praised the initiative, and Thames Valley Police for the way it has adapted its approach to meet its needs over the past five years.

One officer said: “The input about what behaviours to look out for while on foot patrol is really beneficial to all, protecting members of the public by asking these individuals what they are doing, and being professionally curious.

“That one interaction could stop a sexual assault as the suspect will know they’re being watched.”

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner funded the pilot under the Serious Violence Duty. PCC Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I’m pleased to see Project Vigilant now being rolled out across all four divisions following a successful pilot over the Christmas period.

“This is a proactive and intelligence-led approach that puts officers in the right place at the right time to identify and disrupt predatory behaviour before harm is caused.

“I was proud to fund the pilot through the Serious Violence Duty, and I fully support Dyfed-Powys Police in adopting this initiative as part of their ongoing commitment to keeping people safe during nights out.”

