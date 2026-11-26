Nation.Cymru staff

Hywel Dda University Health Board has approved plans for a round-the-clock specialist stroke unit at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

The decision, taken at a public board meeting on Thursday 26 November, will change how patients across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire receive stroke care. Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth will get a stroke rehabilitation unit, and the health board plans to expand rehabilitation and community services across its area.

Bronglais, Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli and Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest will continue to assess and begin treating patients with suspected strokes. Under the new model, patients who need specialist inpatient stroke care will then be transferred to Glangwili.

The health board said services would continue as they are for now. The changes will be phased in over several years, taking account of plans for a new hospital. Staffing, facilities and arrangements for transferring patients between hospitals will have to be in place before changes are introduced.

Stroke services are currently spread across four hospitals. Hywel Dda says they do not consistently meet national clinical standards and cannot provide round-the-clock specialist cover. The board argues that bringing specialist staff together at Glangwili will help address those gaps.

The board consulted twice before making its decision. More than 3,000 people contributed feedback during the second phase, which ran from May to July. Among the more than 700 people who completed a questionnaire, 69% disagreed or strongly disagreed that the preferred model would help address clinical standards, patient safety and staff shortages. Some 24% agreed or strongly agreed.

Respondents raised concerns about longer journeys, ambulance availability and how families would visit patients treated further from home. The Pembrokeshire stroke team broadly supported bringing specialist acute care together where needed, but warned that moving inpatient rehabilitation out of the county could make it harder for families to take part in patients’ recovery.

Board papers estimated that the new model could require the equivalent of more than 100 additional full-time posts and add £6.4m a year to staffing costs. The estimate is provisional, with most of the extra staffing costs expected to go towards community services and specialist rehabilitation.

Feedback

Dr Neil Wooding, the health board’s chair, said the board had weighed feedback from both consultations alongside clinical evidence, safety, staffing and impact assessments. He acknowledged concerns about travel and access in a largely rural area and said the board would work with staff, partners and communities to minimise the impact.

Mark Henwood, the board’s executive medical director, said patients should continue to access care as they do now while detailed plans are drawn up. Anyone with symptoms of a stroke should call 999 immediately.