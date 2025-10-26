Plan for 2,000 new homes passes by single vote

A plan paving the way for more than 2,000 new homes has cleared a major hurdle but only by a casting vote.

The plan sets out where in Monmouthshire 2,130 new homes should be built over the next 11 years with most concentrated on four main, “strategic” sites.

All will have to be zero carbon, meaning they produce as much energy through technology such as solar panels, as they use and 50 per cent will have to be affordable, with both policies described as firsts for Wales.

Monmouthshire County Councillors were gridlocked, with 22 in favour of submitting the replacement local development plan to the Welsh Government, and as many voting against doing so.

As a result Labour’s Peter Strong, the chairman of Monmouthshire County Council, used his casting vote in favour of submitting the plan intended to guide how land is used for development, and which areas should be protected, through to 2033.

Independent examination

The decision allows the plan to move to its next stage; an independent examination by an inspector appointed by Welsh planning body PEDW, who will consider it on behalf of the Welsh Government. They will have to decide if it is “sound”, meaning it complies with national policies and legislation.

If the plan is acceptable following the inspection, which will include a further public hearing, it will return to the council in 2026 which will be asked to approve it as its planning policy.

Council Labour leader Mary Ann Brocklesby warned against rejecting it at the end of a near five hour meeting, at County Hall in Usk, on Thursday, October 23, and was one of many to describe it as vital for ensuing affordable housing can be built in the county that has the higest average house prices in Wales at £324,000.

The Llanelly Hill councillor gave an example of a young couple, living with parents in south Monmouthshire, who she described as “in limbo” knowing they aren’t a priority on the housing waiting list and unable to afford private rents at more than £1,000 a month.

“They are in limbo waiting for something to change and it won’t unless we take bold action,” said Cllr Brocklesby: “Let’s not kick that can down the road for another administration to deal with in another seven years.”

Village identity

Conservative councillor Lisa Dymock complained 770 of those will be in Portskewett which she said would risk its “distinct village identity” and see it consumed by the “sprawl of Caldicot” to the south west.

Caerwent Conservative Phil Murphy, who chairs the planning committee, said he supported Cllr Dymock’s comments and said a proposed seven pitch Gypsy Traveller site, near to the new housing, would be a fourth in a quarter of a mile area around Crick.

“That far too many and the Traveller community too don’t like being too close to developments,” said Cllr Murphy.

He was one of several Conservatives who questioned the viability of the 50 per cent affordable housing requirement and warned it would reduce the value of any land the council sells.

Usk member Tony Kear, whose fulltime job is to provide finance to house builders, said it could push up the cost of open market housing and claimed developers will argue it is unviable and seek to reduce it, knowing the council needs to approve new housing.

Conservative Jan Butler said some potential open market buyers had told her such a “high percentage” of affordable housing would be “off putting”.

Osbaston Conservative Jane Lucas said she quesioned who would be able to buy the affordable homes as she said, after pushing, she’d been told their price could be around £250,000.

Social rent

The plan requires a mix of affordable housing, including shared equity schemes, though most of the 1,153 affordable homes would be for social rent.

Several Labour councillors, and the Green Party’s Ian Chandler who is a member of the Labour-led cabinet, spoke in favour of the policy. The ruling group members highlighted the impact of a lack of housing, including families forced into hotels, others having to move from Monmouthshire, and it contributing to a struggle to recruit from care workers to teachers.

Independent councillors Frances Taylor and Simon Howarth questioned the independence of the planning inspectorate and concerns were also raised about the impact on bats at the proposed 270 home Leasbrook site in Monmouth.

Paul Griffiths, the cabinet member responsible for the plan, said he was “confident” the 50/50 split is achievable with those promoting sites having had to show their viability costings.

The 500 home site east of the Heads of Valleys Road at Abergavenny will require bridges over the A465 and the railway line, and Cllr Griffiths said the estimated £5m cost has been included in promoter Monmouthshire Housing Association’s viability calculations.

He said if developers believe they can renegotiate the affordable housing element “they should sell up and let others provide the housing we need.”

He also said the plan isn’t required to solve infrastructure problems, such as congestion around Chepstow, but said it is only proposing 146 new homes for the town, at the Mounton Road site where there would also be a care home and hotel.

He said that will include a walking and cycling route, from the often gridlocked, Highbeech roundabout to be included in Welsh Government plans to address congestion.

Walking distance

Providing new employment sites would be another way the plan could reduce traffic volumes as well as the requirement all main sites are within 20 minutes walking distance of town centres, said Cllr Griffiths.

Chepstow Mount Pleasant Conservative Paul Pavia said he was concerned at worsening air quality in the town and the council is “effectively asking us to take it on trust” infrastructure problems will be resolved in the future.

Councillors were also warned rejecting the plan would, as well as delaying the process, leave the council without a required planning policy.

Abergavenny Park ward Labour member Tudor Thomas said: “We will have a free for all and private developers will be rubbing their hands with glee as there will not be restrictions”.

As well as the four main sites, at Portskewett and north east of Caldicot, Chepstow, Abergavenny and Monmouth that would provide 1,686 homes the plan identifies further sites in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Caerwent, Raglan, Usk, Penperlleni, St Arvans, Devauden, Little Mill, Llanellan and Shirenewton as suitable for smaller developments that would provide a further 244 homes.

The Conservative group and four member Independent Group voted against submitting the plan, which was supported by Labour, the Green Party and two other independent councillors. Two councillors were absent due to health appointments.