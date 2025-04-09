Plan for ‘eyesore’ development near Brecon refused

Elgan Hearn – Local democracy reporter

Powys planners have refused plans to legitimise a development dubbed an “eyesore” near Brecon.

Mary Dale wants to change the use of the land, called Gwynfa’s View in Bronllys near Brecon, from “amenity space” to residential use which would legitimately allow the “non-fixed” mobile home to be sited there.

The planning application was lodged with Powys County Council in July last year but only went live when it was validated by county planners last December.

The application also included the installation of a package treatments works for foul water.

Documents show that the caravan has been in place at Gwynfa’s View since July 1, 2022, but claims have been made by the community council that it has been occupied before that date.

Eyesore

However, planners need to look at the proposal as if the work has not been done yet.

Bronllys community council said that they were “under the impression” that a house would be built there.

They said: “Bronllys community council do not support this application, it is an eyesore as you enter the village.

“The current mobile home has been lived in for four and a half years – we have many witnesses to confirm the mobile home has been lived in for this time.”

They also ask whether Council Tax has been paid by the occupant during that time?

The council’s planning ecologist, Ricky Richards, had also objected to the proposal due to the lack of information about the foul water drainage.

Planning officer Elinor Price refused the application and explained that it was contrary to policy and the Powys Local Development Plan (LDP) several times over.

Dwelling

Ms Price said: “The proposed dwelling would represent an unjustified open market dwelling located within the open countryside.

“The design of the mobile home is not considered to be of a suitable permanency for a permanent residential unit.

“The development would not preserve the best and most versatile agricultural land as a finite resource for the future.

“Insufficient information has been received on the disposal of foul waste from the proposed development and fails to demonstrate that it would not cause further deterioration of the River Wye SAC (Special Area if Conservation) in terms of phosphate input.”

