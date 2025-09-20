Plan for Gypsy traveller pitch resubmitted

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

An application has been made for a single gypsy traveller pitch near a rural settlement by a family searching for a “safe and tranquil environment”.

A planning application has been resubmitted to Cyngor Gwynedd for a pitch near stables north of Cae Rhos Terrace, Seion, near Llanddeiniolen.

The applicant is Harry SL Evans and family, through the agent Andrew Vaughan-Harries, of Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd.

Touring caravan

The application called for the provision of one pitch, incorporating one static chalet, one touring caravan, conversion of existing stone single storey stable block to a day/utility room, on site parking and turning facilities, pedestrian and vehicle access improvements, installation of private treatment plant and ecological enhancements.

It was noted that the triangular shaped site had been in the client’s ownership since 2022.

It is a resubmission of a previous application, refused by council’s planners in a decision dated March 3, 2025.

The plans described how the applicant had been “fully aware” that there were no private or public pitches available within the county, and that availability is unlikely to change in the immediate future.

Mr Evans “had been searching for some time for an alternative pitch to accommodate his family in a safe and tranquil environment,” the application stated.

Reasons for the previous refusal had included being outside the development boundary.

Detrimental effect

The initial application was also refused on the “would likely have a significant detrimental effect on the amenities of residents of nearby houses due to issues such as the increase in noise, traffic and general nuisance”.

It had also been described as of a “low quality construction” and “incongruous to its location” on a rural, greenfield site, within a designated Area of Outstanding Historic Interest.

The new application responded to some of the concerns raised. It said traffic movements were “not significant as to cause harm to highway or pedestrian safety or increase noise to any degree”.

The application had also included a scheme of widening by 5m at the carriage junction.

The applicant had also objected to the phrase ‘the development would also be a low-quality construction and incongruous”.

The applicant felt that description to be a “disgraceful comment contained in a public document” as there was “no evidence” to suggest that in the application.

They called for the remark to be retracted and an apology issued.

The initial application had called for further information regarding infrastructure, a detailed transport assessment, structural survey of existing building and mitigation over the potential loss of protected species.

Ecology report

In response, an ecology report had noted that there did “not appear to be any protected species issues”.

Regarding the infrastructure, plans stated that electricity and water was available, foul drainage would be disposed of either by mains or a private treatment plant and associated drainage field, without interference with the existing public sewer arrangements.

A structural survey of the barn/stable had also concluded that “the overall structural condition of the barn is adequate and only requires localised rebuild in areas and re-roofing”. “No major or extensive structural repairs are required to convert the main shell of the building into a habitable space..”

The plans included details describing the difficulties faced by Gypsy Roma Traveller families in seeking pitches, including a number of successful appeals regarding similar applications, overturned by the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales PEDW, the Government body that handles planning and environmental appeals.