Plan for hydro electric scheme at Eryri waterfall awaiting decision by Welsh ministers

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A decision on whether to approve a controversial hydro-electric scheme at a popular Eryri waterfall has been delayed after the Welsh Government intervened.

The Eryri National Park Authority planning committee was due to decide on whether the proposed venture at Afon Cynfal in Llan Ffestiniog should go ahead at a meeting today [Wednesday, January 21].

The proposal has sparked major opposition, however planning officers at the authority had recommended the plan for approval.

Members of the public packed into the meeting in Penrhyndeudraeth, before it was decided that a decision on the scheme would be deferred.

This was initially because planners needed more time to assess a large number of late submissions.

However, later in the day, the authority confirmed it was now prevented from granting planning permission until the matter has received “further instruction” by Welsh Government.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Following a decision by the Eryri National Park Authority’s Planning and Access Committee to postpone consideration on a planning application for the development of a hydro-electric scheme on the Afon Cynfal this morning, the Authority has received a Holding Direction by the Welsh Government’s Planning Directorate.

“The Holding Direction has been made to enable further consideration as to whether or not the application should be referred to the Welsh Government’s Ministers for their determination.

“This means that the Authority is prevented from granting planning permission until it has received further instruction by the Welsh Government.”

Planning documents submitted alongside the application had claimed the proposal could generate power indicatively equivalent to [around] 700 homes’ annual electricity demand.

The plans had been submitted by three farming brothers under the name MED Dafydd, through the agent Richards, Moorehead & Laing Ltd.

They had claimed, in a letter, that the idea, on Cwm Farm land, on the fringes of the Migneint uplands, would allow their family to “play a part” in tackling the current climate crisis, generating electricity from a renewable source for local community to use.

Blight

Amongst reactions, some had feared the scheme could be a blight on the waterfall, and the scenic river gorge location, whilst others in support had emphasised the project’s contribution to decarbonisation and green energy.

During the meeting, director of planning and partnerships Kiera Sweenie had requested deferring the matter due to several observations which had been received late last week.

She said the situation had become apparent after the park’s planners had been in touch with Cymdeithas Eryri [Snowdonia Society].

“It was stated that several more people had presented observations through its website, but we, the authority, had not received them,” she said.

“Cymdeithas Eryri had presented an electronic copy, on January 15, and there were over 1,300 comments.”

She added that it was “crucially important” that any comments were considered fully, before any application was decided.

“There has been so little time, as officers, we have not had a chance to go through all the comments and so we request a deferral until the next meeting.” It is expected the next meeting will take place on Wednesday, February 25.

Cllr John Pughe Roberts said he was “disappointed” the matter was not to be discussed, but it was understood in the circumstances.